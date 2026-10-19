or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > ivanka Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Ivanka Trump 'Hates' Trusted Aide Natalie Harp as She's No Longer the 'Most Important Blonde' in Father's Orbit, Source Claims

Split image of Natalie Harp and Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump is reportedly freaked out by Natalie Harp stealing her look.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A battle for President Donald Trump's affection has emerged between his favorite aide, 35-year-old Natalie Harp, and his own daughter, Ivanka Trump.

According to a source, Ivanka has noticed — along with many Trump critics — that Natalie has morphed her appearance so that she closely resembles the president's eldest daughter and in doing so grabbed the lion's share of Donald's attention and affection.

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Stealing Her Look'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Natalie's outsized presence in the White House has become a national story.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp's outsized presence in the White House has become a national story.

"Ivanka hates her," an insider told British gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty but Nice Substack. "Natalie has taken over Ivanka's old position. She's constantly beside Donald, whispering in his ear and getting his attention. Ivanka used to be the most important blonde in Daddy's professional life. Not anymore!"

Per the source, the work Natalie has done to resemble Ivanka, including a dramatic style overhaul and blonde dye job, has not gone unnoticed.

"Ivanka thinks Natalie is trying to look exactly like her,” the source claimed. “The blonde hair, the clothes, the glamorous appearance. First she took Ivanka’s place beside her dad. Now Ivanka thinks she’s stealing her look, too!”

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp's Closeness to Trump Reportedly Freaks Out Daughter Ivanka

Photo of Natalie Harp's letters to Trump became a national scandal.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp's letters to Donald Trump became a national scandal.

Natalie's fawning closeness to President Trump has grown into an ongoing scandal.

President Trump's "human printer," so-called for the way she influences the president's media diet, was revealed to have written intimate, fawning letters to her boss earlier this year. In the letters, she avowed her devotion to the 80-year-old and fantasized about being his pretty arm candy rather than his employee so she could talk with him about "anything and everything."

Their closeness has reportedly freaked out Ivanka. The insider alleged the president's daughter "doesn't like another woman becoming so important to her father."

MORE ON:
ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Remains Unbothered

Photo of Melania Trump is rumored to be unbothered by Natalie.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is rumored to be unbothered by Natalie Harp.

First Lady Melania Trump is said to be less perturbed.

Conflicting previous reports have suggested that Melania is either jealous of Natalie or grateful she's taking up so much of his attention. The source claimed Melania is not worried.

"Melania, however, has no such concerns," the source said. "Melania doesn’t see Natalie as competition. She's Donald's wife. She doesn’t need to fight an assistant for his attention."

Another Ivanka Look-alike for Trump

Photo of Trump regularly hires blondes that resemble his daughter.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump regularly hires blondes that resemble his daughter.

Critics have long noticed that the young women President Trump surrounds himself with bear a striking resemblance to Ivanka. The president has made numerous comments about his daughter, saying that she's the kind of woman he'd love to pursue if he wasn't her father.

Women in his inner circle, including Natalie and former Press Secretaries Karoline Leavitt, Katie Zacharia and Kayleigh McEnany, were either natural blondes or dyed their hair like Ivanka's.

The source said Ivanka is creeped out by the lengths Natalie has gone to emulate her.

"For Ivanka, she’s a blonde replacement — who even looks like her!" the insider snubbed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.