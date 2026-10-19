Ivanka Trump 'Hates' Trusted Aide Natalie Harp as She's No Longer the 'Most Important Blonde' in Father's Orbit, Source Claims
Oct. 19 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
A battle for President Donald Trump's affection has emerged between his favorite aide, 35-year-old Natalie Harp, and his own daughter, Ivanka Trump.
According to a source, Ivanka has noticed — along with many Trump critics — that Natalie has morphed her appearance so that she closely resembles the president's eldest daughter and in doing so grabbed the lion's share of Donald's attention and affection.
'She's Stealing Her Look'
"Ivanka hates her," an insider told British gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty but Nice Substack. "Natalie has taken over Ivanka's old position. She's constantly beside Donald, whispering in his ear and getting his attention. Ivanka used to be the most important blonde in Daddy's professional life. Not anymore!"
Per the source, the work Natalie has done to resemble Ivanka, including a dramatic style overhaul and blonde dye job, has not gone unnoticed.
"Ivanka thinks Natalie is trying to look exactly like her,” the source claimed. “The blonde hair, the clothes, the glamorous appearance. First she took Ivanka’s place beside her dad. Now Ivanka thinks she’s stealing her look, too!”
Natalie Harp's Closeness to Trump Reportedly Freaks Out Daughter Ivanka
Natalie's fawning closeness to President Trump has grown into an ongoing scandal.
President Trump's "human printer," so-called for the way she influences the president's media diet, was revealed to have written intimate, fawning letters to her boss earlier this year. In the letters, she avowed her devotion to the 80-year-old and fantasized about being his pretty arm candy rather than his employee so she could talk with him about "anything and everything."
Their closeness has reportedly freaked out Ivanka. The insider alleged the president's daughter "doesn't like another woman becoming so important to her father."
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Melania Trump Remains Unbothered
First Lady Melania Trump is said to be less perturbed.
Conflicting previous reports have suggested that Melania is either jealous of Natalie or grateful she's taking up so much of his attention. The source claimed Melania is not worried.
"Melania, however, has no such concerns," the source said. "Melania doesn’t see Natalie as competition. She's Donald's wife. She doesn’t need to fight an assistant for his attention."
Another Ivanka Look-alike for Trump
Critics have long noticed that the young women President Trump surrounds himself with bear a striking resemblance to Ivanka. The president has made numerous comments about his daughter, saying that she's the kind of woman he'd love to pursue if he wasn't her father.
Women in his inner circle, including Natalie and former Press Secretaries Karoline Leavitt, Katie Zacharia and Kayleigh McEnany, were either natural blondes or dyed their hair like Ivanka's.
The source said Ivanka is creeped out by the lengths Natalie has gone to emulate her.
"For Ivanka, she’s a blonde replacement — who even looks like her!" the insider snubbed.