Politics Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald Keeps 'Stalker' Aide Natalie Harp Close Because 'Nobody Cares About Him': 'There’s Something Seriously Wrong With Her' Source: MEGA,@MARY L. TRUMP/INSTAGRAM Mary Trump claimed Natalie Harp has 'the qualities of a stalker' but said Donald Trump welcomes her constant presence. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 8 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During an appearance on "The Daily Beast Podcast," Mary Trump — a clinical psychologist and fierce critic of her uncle Donald Trump — explained that the president's ubiquitous aide Natalie Harp, possesses "the qualities of a stalker" but that the former president delights in her constant presence because of his severe fear of abandonment and need for validation. Mary framed the POTUS’ acceptance of his 35-year-old aide as a unique case of a "stalking victim who welcomes being stalked.” The 61-year-old daughter of the president’s brother said her uncle isn't getting the attention he needs because "nobody cares about him" in his inner circle.

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'His Children Don't Care About Him'

Source: @MARY L. TRUMP/INSTAGRAM,MEGA Mary Trump argued that Donald Trump views his relationships as 'transactional.'

Because all of his relationships are transactional, his children and peers don't care about him emotionally, and Harp is uniquely "willing to fill that role.” “Every single relationship Donald has is transactional,” Mary told host Joanna Coles. “It should become obvious to him that, you know, his children don’t care about him any more than he cares about them. And, you know, those relationships are determined purely by who’s getting what of whom.” “We’ve also seen cracks in the inner circle,” she explained, noting the abandonment Trump may have felt over the resignation of his dutiful press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, whom Mary described as “one of the most loyal, sycophantic, and disgraceful propagandists in the administration.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's niece said he relies on Natalie Harp for constant praise.

Mary connects the relationship to her 80-year-old uncle's general age-related decline. She claims he is losing control over his body and experiencing similarities to his father and her grandfather Fred Trump's battle with Alzheimer's. As his ego is increasingly threatened, he relies heavily on Harp to "fill his head with compliments and positive messages.” She describes a bizarre dynamic where Harp — who has written notes calling Trump her "Guardian and Protector" and the "center of my universe"— has something "psychologically wrong with her," yet Trump completely welcomes the behavior because it pacifies his profound insecurities.

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'Donald Is Not Getting the Attention He Needs'

Source: MEGA 'It’s the only case I’ve ever seen in which the stalking victim has welcomed being stalked,' said Donald Trump's niece.

“It’s the only case I’ve ever seen in which the stalking victim has welcomed being stalked. And I think that is in part because Donald is not getting the attention he needs, because nobody cares about him — which makes sense because he doesn’t care about anybody,” she said. Ultimately, Mary views the situation as a "pathetic" but calculated arrangement. She highlights a quote attributed to her uncle about Harp —"She’ll never leave me... the others will leave me"—as proof that his inability to shake her stems from a desperate need for absolute, unshakeable loyalty.

'There’s Something Psychologically Wrong With Her'

Source: MEGA Mary Trump claimed Natalie Harp has 'something seriously wrong with her.'