or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ivanka Trump's 'Massive' Security Team 'Disrupted' Fellow Christmas Vacationers in Aspen: 'She Acts Like She's the First Lady'

Two photos of Ivanka Trump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump celebrated Christmas in Colorado.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump and her family skipped the White House Christmas celebrations this year and opted to vacation in Aspen, Colo. instead — but sources claimed her presence in the wintry hot spot caused a headache for everyone in the area.

Though locals are used to seeing high-profile people in town, the mom-of-three allegedly went over-the-top with her security detail.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Was Flanked by Security in Aspen

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ivanka Trump allegedly 'disrupted' the area when she went on vacation to Apsen, Colo., for Christmas
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump allegedly 'disrupted' the area when she went on vacation to Apsen, Colo., for Christmas

"She acts like she’s the first lady," one person noted to Rob Shuter's Substack. "The security footprint was massive. It completely disrupted skiing for everyone else."

"Seeing armed security hovering around kids on the slopes was surreal," another insider said. "And knowing the public is footing the bill? People were not happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Was 'Acting Like the First Lady'

Photo of An insider claimed the mother-of-three was 'acting like the first lady' while in town.
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

An insider claimed the mother-of-three was 'acting like the first lady' while in town.

A third source claimed the situation could hurt the town's reputation, as "celebrities come here to disappear — not to shut the place down."

The former fashion designer didn't hint at any drama in her festive upload on Thursday, December 25, which she captioned, "✨ Merry Christmas from the mountains 🎄The greatest gift is time together. Wishing everyone a joyful Christmas filled with love, gratitude, and family 🤍❄️."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner share two sons and one daughter.
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner share two sons and one daughter.

The images pictured Trump, husband Jared Kushner and their three kids — Arabella, Joseph and Theodore — skiing on snowy slopes, checking out the wildlife and cozying up at what appeared to be a luxurious Airbnb.

Ivanka wore a long-sleeved shirt, maxi skirt, boots and a hat in several of the images, posing both alone and with her loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Quit Politics

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump quit politics after working for dad Donald Trump in his first term as president.

Ivanka's decision to spend the holiday away from Washington, D.C., isn't much of a surprise, as when her father, Donald Trump, took over the Oval Office for his second term, she revealed she wouldn't be resuming her role within his administration.

"I went through years of craziness. Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine," she explained on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast of working in politics. "You become a little bit calloused."

"It's very dark, negative," she recalled. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me."

"I hate politics," the star declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The first daughter said politics can be 'very dark' and 'negative.'
Source: mega

The first daughter said politics can be 'very dark' and 'negative.'

When it came to how often she was working, she spilled, "Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years."

Ivanka admitted the "main reason" she won't work in the White House again is because she knows "the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.