Ivanka Trump's 'Massive' Security Team 'Disrupted' Fellow Christmas Vacationers in Aspen: 'She Acts Like She's the First Lady'

Ivanka Trump and her family skipped the White House Christmas celebrations this year and opted to vacation in Aspen, Colo. instead — but sources claimed her presence in the wintry hot spot caused a headache for everyone in the area. Though locals are used to seeing high-profile people in town, the mom-of-three allegedly went over-the-top with her security detail.

Ivanka Trump Was Flanked by Security in Aspen

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump allegedly 'disrupted' the area when she went on vacation to Apsen, Colo., for Christmas

"She acts like she’s the first lady," one person noted to Rob Shuter's Substack. "The security footprint was massive. It completely disrupted skiing for everyone else." "Seeing armed security hovering around kids on the slopes was surreal," another insider said. "And knowing the public is footing the bill? People were not happy."

Ivanka Trump Was 'Acting Like the First Lady'

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram An insider claimed the mother-of-three was 'acting like the first lady' while in town.

A third source claimed the situation could hurt the town's reputation, as "celebrities come here to disappear — not to shut the place down." The former fashion designer didn't hint at any drama in her festive upload on Thursday, December 25, which she captioned, "✨ Merry Christmas from the mountains 🎄The greatest gift is time together. Wishing everyone a joyful Christmas filled with love, gratitude, and family 🤍❄️."

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner share two sons and one daughter.

The images pictured Trump, husband Jared Kushner and their three kids — Arabella, Joseph and Theodore — skiing on snowy slopes, checking out the wildlife and cozying up at what appeared to be a luxurious Airbnb. Ivanka wore a long-sleeved shirt, maxi skirt, boots and a hat in several of the images, posing both alone and with her loved ones.

Ivanka Trump Quit Politics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump quit politics after working for dad Donald Trump in his first term as president.

Ivanka's decision to spend the holiday away from Washington, D.C., isn't much of a surprise, as when her father, Donald Trump, took over the Oval Office for his second term, she revealed she wouldn't be resuming her role within his administration. "I went through years of craziness. Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine," she explained on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast of working in politics. "You become a little bit calloused." "It's very dark, negative," she recalled. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me." "I hate politics," the star declared.

Source: mega The first daughter said politics can be 'very dark' and 'negative.'