Ivanka Trump Confirms She Will Not Return to Public Service: ‘I Know the Cost' and 'Won't Make My Kids' Bear 'the Price'
Although Donald Trump is currently the commander-in-chief, his daughter Ivanka made clear she has no intention of returning to work in the public office sector.
During a conversation with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro, Ivanka confirmed her intentions to not be involved in politics at this point in time.
“The main reason I am not going back to serve now is I know the cost and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear,” Ivanka shared.
Ben asked if the famous fashion designer had gotten pushback on this decision, which Ivanka shared is a question she gets “a lot.”
“It’s very easy to make a decision when it aligns around your core values,” she elaborated. “My highest most core value is family.” She noted her kids were “much younger” so it was “easier to not be present,” presumably during her father’s last time in office, but she has kids that are “teenagers” and “about to be teenagers,” which makes her “physical presence” matter more.
When Ben shared the clip of the interview on his Instagram, Ivanka was met with tons of support.
“LOVE THIS!” one fan wrote. “Her time will come but right now the best thing she can do is raise those babies.”
Many others piped in, telling stories about how they left work to raise their kids and “do not regret it.” Still, other Instagram users commented she is a “real one” and a “class act” who they “admire.”
Ivanka choosing to stay out of politics this time around shouldn’t come as a major shock to anyone, as she has taken this stance for a few years now. When her father announced he was planning to run for president again in 2022, she took to social media to share her adoration for him, while explaining she would be exiting stage left. “I love my father very much,” she told followers once her dad made his intentions to hold office again clear. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
In July 2024, on “The Lex Fridman” podcast, Ivanka spoke about the “dark world” of politics, noting there’s a “lot of negativity” and it was “at odds” for what felt right for her as a human.
“And you know, it’s a really rough business,” she added. “So for me and my family, it feels right to not participate.”