Ivanka Trump Attends Super Bowl LIX With Daddy Donald & Son Theodore After Stepping Away From Politics: See the Photos
Ivanka Trump attended Super Bowl LIX alongside her father, President Donald Trump, and her youngest son, Theodore, on Sunday, February 9.
The mother-of-three — who also shares daughter Arabella and son Joseph with husband Jared Kushner — took to her Instagram Story to share a series of snapshots and videos of the big day.
One clip revealed her son playing football before the show.
"Theo gearing up for tonight's big game by showing off his wheels!" she captioned the sweet video. "Quarterback keeper to the house!"
Another showed Ivanka, 43, and Donald, 78, standing side-by-side for the national anthem — she had her hand over her heart while the POTUS saluted.
A third picture showed Ivanka and Theodore smiling wide for a sweet selfie, while a fourth snapshot captured Theodore and his grandpa walking on the sidelines just off the field.
President Trump is the first sitting president to ever attend the Super Bowl. Prior to the game, he told Fox News host Bret Baier that he predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would take home the win.
"I just say that I watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife, okay. She’s a Trump fan, she’s a MAGA fan. So I happen to love her okay," he said, referring to Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.
"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City — I have to go with Kansas City," he continued. "At the same time, Philadelphia is just fantastic."
Despite seemingly cheering for the Chiefs, it's safe to say Donald isn't a fan of tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. As OK! previously reported, President Trump took to Truth Social to gloat after the "Mine" singer was booed at the sporting event.
"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift," he wrote on Sunday night. "She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
However, some celebrity fans quickly jumped to her defense. Serena Williams — who made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance — wrote on X, "I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those booo!!"
The Bachelor's Kelsey Anderson penned on TikTok, "Y'all... people just booed Taylor Swift... please let her know I wasn't a part of that."