Ivanka Trump Fans Think Her Niece Kai, 17, 'Looks So Much Like' the First Daughter in Glam New Photos From Donald's Inauguration

A week after Donald Trump 's inauguration, granddaughter Kai Trump shared a batch of new glamorous photos from the festivities — and fans couldn't help but gush over how much she looked like the president's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump .

Instagram users thought Kai Trump resembled her aunt Ivanka Trump in a new photo from the inauguration.

"You look so so much like your Aunt Ivanka. Both beautiful. 🤗," one of Kai's followers commented on her Monday, January 27, upload, in which the first photo featured Kai and her aunt smiling while standing in front of a fireplace together.

"Wow you look like your auntie, so many features. Stunning," another admirer penned. A third fan called the ladies "twins."

In the snap, the 17-year-old wore a black trench coat over her gray dress and black tights while the mom-of-three, 43 donned a forest green coat and midi skirt set, matching beret and black tights.