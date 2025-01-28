Ivanka Trump Fans Think Her Niece Kai, 17, 'Looks So Much Like' the First Daughter in Glam New Photos From Donald's Inauguration
The Trump family has strong genes.
A week after Donald Trump's inauguration, granddaughter Kai Trump shared a batch of new glamorous photos from the festivities — and fans couldn't help but gush over how much she looked like the president's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.
"You look so so much like your Aunt Ivanka. Both beautiful. 🤗," one of Kai's followers commented on her Monday, January 27, upload, in which the first photo featured Kai and her aunt smiling while standing in front of a fireplace together.
"Wow you look like your auntie, so many features. Stunning," another admirer penned. A third fan called the ladies "twins."
In the snap, the 17-year-old wore a black trench coat over her gray dress and black tights while the mom-of-three, 43 donned a forest green coat and midi skirt set, matching beret and black tights.
The former fashion designer also commented on the pictures, penning, "Love you @kaitrumpgolfer ! ♥️♥️."
Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, both of whom were in the Instagram pictures as well, which were captioned by the teen, "Moments from DC."
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Gets Dolled Up in Sparkly Silver Dress for Inauguration Ball: Photos
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Congratulates Him on Winning the 2024 Presidential Election: 'No One Works Harder'
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Hits the Golf Course With the Republican and 'Uncle' Elon Musk After 2024 Election Win: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kai posted plenty of other photos from the inauguration and from the inauguration ball, where she sparkled in a shiny silver frock by Sherri Hill.
She first caught the public's attention when she spoke about Donald, 78, at a campaign event prior to him winning the 2024 election.
"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking," she told the crowd at the time. "He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back late," she continued. "When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."
"Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing," the high school student continued. "He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him."