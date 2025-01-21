or
Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Gets Dolled Up in Sparkly Silver Dress for Inauguration Ball: Photos

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai Trump will be attending the University of Miami to play golf.

By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's daughter Kai, 17, went glam for Donald Trump's inauguration ball on the night of Monday, January 20.

In an Instagram post before the event, the high school student showed off the Sherri Hill frock she wore: a sleeveless silver piece featuring countless sparkling crystals and a slit on one side.

kai trump photos
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai Trump wore a silver Sherri Hill gown to the inauguration ball.

Kai also donned a heart pendant necklace, a few bracelets and silver heels.

"Inaugural ball dance ready✨ @sherrihill," the golfer captioned the upload.

The day prior, she rocked a shimmering strapless blue gown that featured cut outs in the bodice by the same designer.

"Kai is looking more like Aunt Ivanka each day. So beautiful ❤️," one fan commented, while another wrote, "girl the dress is STUNNING."

kai trump photos
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

The 17-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa.

Despite her age, Kai has been a vocal supporter of her grandfather, and she even inherited his love for golf.

In July 2024, she raved over the 78-year-old while speaking at the Republican National Convention.

"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking," she revealed. "He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."

kai trump photos
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai wore a blue dress by the same designer the weekend before the inauguration.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back late," Kai continued. "When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."

"Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing," she added of Donald's legal troubles. "He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him."

kai trump photos
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

The high school student said Donald Trump is just a 'normal grandpa' to her.

Kai also shared a vlog from the 2024 election night, uploading behind-the-scenes content as the votes came in. In addition, she sent him a congratulatory message on social media.

"No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!" Kai captioned a photo of them together. "The future gonna be fantastic 🇺🇸."

