'He Must Not Want to Win': Donald Trump Slammed for Golfing for 9 Days Straight Instead of Campaigning After Supreme Court Immunity Decision
Donald Trump faced backlash for taking a break from his campaign to golf after the Supreme Court ruled the 78-year-old had full immunity for "official acts" committed as POTUS.
CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere claimed the ex-prez has "not left his golf course in New Jersey and has spent many hours on the links" since the June 27 presidential debate.
Some Trump critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that while the controversial politician has spent his days golfing, President Joe Biden has been campaigning "in state after state day after day."
One person quipped, "He must not want to win too bad, or per usual he is expecting everyone of you to help get him elected while he cheats at golf."
"When the h--- did Trump ever work eighty hours a week? If ever it’s probably golfing for that many hours," another critic penned.
A third user shared the theory, "He is Golfing because, since the Supreme Court is on his side, the election doesn’t matter, Trump can lose big on Election Day and that Court will give it to him, if Trump wins and we take it to court, The Supreme Court will still give it to Trump."
- Donald Trump Falsely Claims President Joe Biden Is Dropping Out of 2024 Election in Fundraiser Email
- President Joe Biden Suffering From 'Denial, Delusion and Defiance,' Former Senior Advisor to Barack Obama Claims
- Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Claims Joe Has 'Deeper Issues' After 'Defensive' Sit-Down With ABC's George Stephanopoulos: 'I Wish He Would Have the Cognitive Test'
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first former U.S. president to ever be criminally indicted. He is also the first to be found guilty of a crime.
However, on Monday, July 1, the Supreme Court decided he was entitled to immunity for presidential acts. This caused his hush money trial sentencing hearing to be pushed to September and also made it unclear if he will go to trial for the remainder of his charges.
"Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement earlier this month. "And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
That same day, Trump celebrated the "historic" decision and claimed it "should end all of Crooked Joe Biden’s Witch Hunts " against him.