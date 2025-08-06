or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ivanka Trump Looks Pretty in Pink as Her Cleavage Pours Out of Tiny Corset: 'Feeling Good'

photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA;@ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump is turning heads!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

As the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has kept her fashion choices conservative — but a recent trip to London, England, had the 43-year-old deep in her style bag!

In a new Instagram carousel from Wednesday, August 6, Ivanka donned a pale pink two-piece, featuring silky long pants and a matching thin-strapped corset.

Ivanka’s cleavage poured out of her tiny top as she posed for several photos in front of a large window. In one of the gorgeous shots of the president’s daughter, her thin hourglass figure was perfectly emphasized by the light’s shadows.

Article continues below advertisement

'Feeling Good'

photo of The president's daughter said she was 'feeling good' in her Instagram caption
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

The president's daughter said she was 'feeling good' in her Instagram caption.

Ivanka captioned her photo-op, saying, “Feeling good,” with a pink heart emoji. She set the post to a song by Nina Simone.

“Birds flying high, you know how I feel / Sun in the sky, you know how I feel / Breeze driftin’ on by, you know how I feel,” the song’s lyrics ring.

Viewers expressed their admiration for Ivanka in the comments section, saying she looked “elegant as always.”

“Absolutely in love with the fit!” exclaimed another.

“Feeling and looking good go hand in hand!” wrote a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump's Style Was Compared to the Kardashian Sisters

photo of Ivanka Trump previously said she likes to keep her style 'polished and chic'
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump previously said she likes to keep her style 'polished and chic.'

One critic, though, claimed Ivanka was taking a page out of the Kardashians’ book after spending time with them at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, in June.

“You’re hanging out with the Kardashians a lot, you’re wearing clothes that are way inferior to your style lately,” they wrote.

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Ivanka Has Great Genes'

photo of The 43-year-old was told that, as of late, her fashion has been too similar to the Kardashian sisters
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

The 43-year-old was told that, as of late, her fashion has been too similar to the Kardashian sisters.

Another viewer referred to the recent scrutiny regarding the president’s comments about Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad, where the actress championed the brand’s campaign slogan, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” The ad created a firestorm between Republicans and Democrats over promoting white female supremacy.

“Ivanka has GREAT GENES,” the social media user joked.

Ivanka Trump Explains What Influences Her Style

photo of Ivanka Trump likes to keep her style 'classic with a modern twist'
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump likes to keep her style 'classic with a modern twist.'

As OK! reported, Ivanka’s fashion choices are influenced by the roles she plays as a respectable public figure and family woman.

“My style is classic with a modern twist,” she told a news outlet. “I like to wear pieces that are polished and chic, but I have to find looks that will transition seamlessly throughout the day among my roles as an executive, mother and a wife.”

As Ivanka continued, she credited her daughter Arabella Rose for creating a stylistic flair to her wardrobe. “While motherhood hasn’t changed my style, I often find myself being accessorized by Arabella these days,” she shared. “If you see me wearing a hot pink bow in my hair, that’s the work of my little fashionista!”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.