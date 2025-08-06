Ivanka Trump Looks Pretty in Pink as Her Cleavage Pours Out of Tiny Corset: 'Feeling Good'
As the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has kept her fashion choices conservative — but a recent trip to London, England, had the 43-year-old deep in her style bag!
In a new Instagram carousel from Wednesday, August 6, Ivanka donned a pale pink two-piece, featuring silky long pants and a matching thin-strapped corset.
Ivanka’s cleavage poured out of her tiny top as she posed for several photos in front of a large window. In one of the gorgeous shots of the president’s daughter, her thin hourglass figure was perfectly emphasized by the light’s shadows.
'Feeling Good'
Ivanka captioned her photo-op, saying, “Feeling good,” with a pink heart emoji. She set the post to a song by Nina Simone.
“Birds flying high, you know how I feel / Sun in the sky, you know how I feel / Breeze driftin’ on by, you know how I feel,” the song’s lyrics ring.
Viewers expressed their admiration for Ivanka in the comments section, saying she looked “elegant as always.”
“Absolutely in love with the fit!” exclaimed another.
“Feeling and looking good go hand in hand!” wrote a third.
Ivanka Trump's Style Was Compared to the Kardashian Sisters
One critic, though, claimed Ivanka was taking a page out of the Kardashians’ book after spending time with them at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, in June.
“You’re hanging out with the Kardashians a lot, you’re wearing clothes that are way inferior to your style lately,” they wrote.
'Ivanka Has Great Genes'
Another viewer referred to the recent scrutiny regarding the president’s comments about Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad, where the actress championed the brand’s campaign slogan, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” The ad created a firestorm between Republicans and Democrats over promoting white female supremacy.
“Ivanka has GREAT GENES,” the social media user joked.
Ivanka Trump Explains What Influences Her Style
As OK! reported, Ivanka’s fashion choices are influenced by the roles she plays as a respectable public figure and family woman.
“My style is classic with a modern twist,” she told a news outlet. “I like to wear pieces that are polished and chic, but I have to find looks that will transition seamlessly throughout the day among my roles as an executive, mother and a wife.”
As Ivanka continued, she credited her daughter Arabella Rose for creating a stylistic flair to her wardrobe. “While motherhood hasn’t changed my style, I often find myself being accessorized by Arabella these days,” she shared. “If you see me wearing a hot pink bow in my hair, that’s the work of my little fashionista!”