Ivanka Trump Wears Low-Cut Black Gown While in NYC: Photos
Ivanka Trump is turning heads in New York City!
The first daughter stunned in a low-cut little black dress as she soaked up the Manhattan skyline from a rooftop terrace, sharing the glam moment with her Instagram followers.
In one pic, Trump posed by a large window, giving a full view of the gown’s deep neckline and dainty spaghetti straps. Her soft blonde waves were swept to one side, adding a touch of effortless glam. The towering city buildings behind her made the moment even more picture-perfect.
Another image captured her on a high-rise balcony, surrounded by towering buildings, while showing off strappy sandals and delicate jewelry that tied the whole look together.
“Empire state of mind,” she captioned the carousel post.
Fans filled the comments section with praise.
“Dress is stunning!” one fan account gushed, while another added, “Stunning! Black is your color.”
A third chimed in, “The most gorgeous intelligent beauty.”
Trump's always been vocal about her approach to fashion.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“My style is classic with a modern twist,” she told Romy & the Bunnies. “I like to wear pieces that are polished and chic, but I have to find looks that will transition seamlessly throughout the day among my roles as an executive, mother and a wife.”
She also shared a cute nod to her daughter Arabella’s influence on her outfits.
“While motherhood hasn’t changed my style, I often find myself being accessorized by Arabella these days – if you see me wearing a hot pink bow in my hair, that’s the work of my little fashionista!" she shared.
On Wednesday, June 18, 13-year-old Arabella was even seen wearing one of her mom’s designer pieces — a $2,110 white Emilia Wickstead midi dress featuring black contrast buttons and cap sleeves.
Trump originally wore the dress back in 2018 during a White House event, styling it with a sleek black handbag and matching slingback pumps.
This time, Arabella donned the chic frock while attending a major family milestone. She joined her parents — Trump and Jared Kushner — as well as grandparents, Charles and Seryl Kushner, and brothers Joseph and Theodore, for a White House celebration.
The event honored Charles' official swearing-in as U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco. The family posed for photos both in the Oval Office and out on the White House lawn to mark the occasion.
“A special day with the people we love!” Ivanka wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures from the day. She looked radiant in a belted red skirt and top set paired with strappy heels.
“Today, surrounded by family, Charles Kushner was sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco by @potus and Secretary of State @marcorubio. Congratulations, Ambassador Charles Kushner! 🇺🇸🇫🇷,” she added.