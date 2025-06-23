Ivanka Trump Wears Low-Cut Black Gown While in NYC: Photos

The first daughter stunned in a low-cut little black dress as she soaked up the Manhattan skyline from a rooftop terrace, sharing the glam moment with her Instagram followers.

In one pic, Trump posed by a large window, giving a full view of the gown’s deep neckline and dainty spaghetti straps. Her soft blonde waves were swept to one side, adding a touch of effortless glam. The towering city buildings behind her made the moment even more picture-perfect.

Another image captured her on a high-rise balcony, surrounded by towering buildings, while showing off strappy sandals and delicate jewelry that tied the whole look together.