OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > eric trump
OK LogoCOUPLES

Looking BackEric Trump & Wife Lara Share Throwback Photo To Reminisce On Happier Days After Ivana Trump's Passing

eric trump wife lara throwback photos ivana trump passing
Source: @erictrump/instagram
By:

Jul. 18 2022, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Eric Trump is trying to stay positive after mom Ivana Trump suddenly died at age 73 on Thursday, July 14.

A few days after the tragedy, the father-of-two's wife, Lara, shared a selfie of them smiling on a sun-soaked boat, and the former reposted the smiley snap to his own Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old's most recent social media post also includes throwback photos, with each of them showing his mother at a different stage of life, from his days as a kid to her holding her grandchildren.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," he wrote in the caption.

eric trump wife lara throwback photos ivana trump passing
Source: @erictrump/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

His noted continued, "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

IVANA TRUMP'S LONGTIME FRIEND BELIEVES 'SHE COULD'VE BEEN SAVED' FROM UNTIMELY DEATH

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Ivana's death came as a shock to her loved ones, as her pal Nikki Haskell told Page Six the former model was actually preparing to embark on a getaway to St. Tropez.

"This was going to be her first trip away since the pandemic. She was afraid of getting the virus," she shared. "We were contemplating taking a trip around the world this January — take two months off and take a trip around the world. I just can’t believe it."

eric trump wife lara throwback photos ivana trump passing
Source: mega

An autopsy revealed the mother-of-three died from "blunt impact injuries to her torso" after falling down the stairs in her NYC apartment. The star's funeral will be held in NYC on Wednesday, July 20, and as OK! previously reported, ex-husband Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, will be in attendance.

While all three of Ivana and Donald's children will attend, it's unclear if his and Melania's son, Barron, will be present. It's also been reported that Tiffany Trump and mom Marla Maples have not received an invite.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.