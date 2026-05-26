Politics Ivanka Trump Raises Eyebrows After Omitting Newlyweds Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson From Photo Dump of Couple's Wedding Weekend Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump oddly left her brother Donald Trump Jr. and her new sister-in-law Bettina Anderson out of social media posts from their wedding weekend. Lesley Abravanel May 26 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ivanka Trump omitted all photos of the bride and groom, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson, from her recent Instagram photo dump documenting their wedding getaway. Don Jr., 48, and the 39-year-old Palm Beach socialite married in a private, intimate ceremony in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend. Following the festivities, Ivanka shared a wave of snapshots from the tropical trip, sparking immediate online scrutiny for completely leaving out the newlyweds. Instead of focusing on the wedding couple, Ivanka's Instagram Stories and a post shared to her profile strictly highlighted other family members and vacation activities.

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Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump shared several photos from her family's lavish Bahamas vacation — but none with the bridge and groom.

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She shared aerial views of the turquoise Bahamian waters from her plane flight. She posted snapshots of herself paddle-boarding with Don Jr.’s eldest daughter, Kai Trump. Her photos featured her husband, Jared Kushner, who joined in traveling to the island for the weekend. She uploaded a graphic featuring a romantic quote from Victor Hugo's Les Misérables, but offered no direct congratulatory imagery or text identifying the bride and groom.

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Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump called her niece Kai 'the best paddleboarding partner.'

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“To love or have loved, that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life,” the quote read. Some social media critics chided Ivanka for turning her brother's milestone event into a personal fashion and lifestyle showcase, as her posts primarily featured her modeling designer dresses and paddleboarding in a bikini. The low-profile wedding only hosted fewer than 50 immediate family members and close friends, a protective measure intended to block out intense media circuses and heavy security lockdowns.

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Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump shared a quote about love, but nothing specifically documenting her brother's wedding day.

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President Donald Trump also skipped the nuptials. He cited critical government and national security issues, specifically noting ongoing tensions regarding Iran. “I have a thing called Iran and other things,” Trump said about why he was likely skipping his eldest son’s second wedding. The POTUS did post a congratulatory message on Truth Social over the weekend, saying, “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” his post read. “Congratulations to Don and Bettina!” he added.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump skipped his son's Bahamas wedding celebration.