Ivanka Trump Takes Her Son for a Jet Ski Ride as She's Seen for the First Time Since Daddy Donald's Disastrous Debate Performance: Photos

Photo of Ivanka Trump and her son.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump was seen for the first time since Donald Trump's debate meltdown.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump is relaxing in Miami while her father, Donald Trump, continues to try to win back the White House.

On Friday, September 13, the former political advisor, 42, was seen jet skiing with her son, Theodore James, 8, in Florida after the right-wing leader's disastrous debate performance against Vice President Kamala Harris.

ivanka trump takes son jet ski ride daddy donald disastrous debate
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump took her son for a jet ski ride in Miami.

Ivanka wore a black one-piece swimsuit and a pair of dark shades as she accompanied her youngest kiddo on the machinery for a fun day out on the water.

Although the businesswoman made an appearance at the Republican National Convention earlier this summer, Ivanka has majorly stayed off the campaign trail with her dad. However, he could need her help.

ivanka trump takes son jet ski ride daddy donald disastrous debate
Source: MEGA

As OK! previously reported, Donald, 78, had a bit of a meltdown after many people declared the Democratic nominee, 59, the winner of the Tuesday, September 10, face-off.

"People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due," he ranted in a Wednesday, September 11, update to his Truth Social account. "Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more — and saying, WOW! Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three. They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight 'anchors' have brought disgrace onto the company!"

ivanka trump takes son jet ski ride daddy donald disastrous debate
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had a tough matchup against Kamala Harris.

Ivanka Trump
Even the former reality star's fellow Republicans did not approve of his performance during the live broadcast and thought Harris knew how to handle Donald.

“She was exquisitely well prepared,” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said about the former District Attorney during an interview after the debate. “She laid traps, and he chased every rabbit down every hole. Instead of talking about the things that he should have been talking about."

ivanka trump takes son jet ski ride daddy donald disastrous debate
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump has removed herself from political life.

Source: OK!

"This is the difference between someone who’s well-prepared and someone who’s unprepared," he pointed out. "Whoever did debate prep for Donald Trump should be fired! He was he was not good tonight at all."

“Donald Trump spent more time talking about people eating pets, people at his rallies and whether he had more or less than she did, about the economy,” Christie added. “And that is a huge fail tonight. I think what we’re going to see is that Kamala Harris is now being seen by a lot of voters as a potential president. That’s what she needed to accomplish tonight. Trump had better get to work, or he’s going to lose this election.”

