Ivanka Trump and Daughter Arabella Match in Traditional Indian Outfits While Celebrating at Billionaire's Pre-Wedding Bash: Photos

By:

Mar. 4 2024, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Like mother, like daughter!

Ivanka Trump matched with her daughter, Arabella, 13, when they were spotted celebrating billionaire heir Anant Ambani and fiancée Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding party on Sunday, March 3.

Ivanka Trump posted a slew of photos with her husband and daughter on Instagram.

Trump, 42, took to Instagram to share some snaps from the fun-filled party. The mom-of-three posted a video of fireworks going off as Merchant walked down the aisle. Trump then posed alongside an elephant before hanging out with her daughter on a swing at the party.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner brought their daughter, Arabella, to the party.

Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, 43, was also present for the occasion.

Trump has been posting up a storm since the trio landed overseas. "First night in India ~ a magical evening in Everland ! 🇮🇳🪷 Sending warm wishes to Anant and Radhika for endless happiness and love as they embark on this wonderful adventure together," she gushed on March 2.

The pair looked like they had a great time together.

One day later, she wrote, "The celebration of Anant and Radhika’s love continues on our second night in India ! 🌟🇮🇳🪷."

Of course, people loved seeing all of the outfit changes. One person wrote, "You look like a real life fairy!! 😍🧚‍♀️," while another said, "Amazingly gorgeous."

A third person added, "Flawless 😍😍😍😍😍," while a fourth gushed: "Breathtaking!!!!"

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump
The duo were just some of the famous figures who attended the festivities. Other notable attendees included Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and members of Bhutan's royal family.

Rihanna also gave a rare performance, singing some of her hit tunes, including "We Found Love," "Work," "All of the Lights" and more.

Ivanka Trump wore a yellow outfit for one of the nights.

“We’re here tonight in honor of Anant," the singer said in a video uploaded to TikTok. "Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.”

“How many of you believe in love? Make some noise for love,” she added.

However, some commented on Rihanna's lackluster performance. “Bro what is she doing?” one user wrote alongside a video of the mom-of-two dancing, while another said, “Ri is the laziest performer ever!”

One fan was upset since she was getting paid $6 million to be there in the first place. “I’m pissed because she was paid millions for this performance and she is giving such ‘d--- here you go’ energy. She looks so beautiful but it’s not giving rehearsed for very long or really that invested in giving a professional well thought out performance," they fumed.

