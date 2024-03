Ivanka Trump and Daughter Arabella Match in Traditional Indian Outfits While Celebrating at Billionaire's Pre-Wedding Bash: Photos

One day later, she wrote, "The celebration of Anant and Radhikaโ€™s love continues on our second night in India ! ๐ŸŒŸ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿชท."

Of course, people loved seeing all of the outfit changes. One person wrote, "You look like a real life fairy!! ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿงšโ€โ™€๏ธ," while another said, "Amazingly gorgeous."

A third person added, "Flawless ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜," while a fourth gushed: "Breathtaking!!!!"