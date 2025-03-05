Ivanka Trump Returns to D.C. to Support Her Dad Donald Trump Despite Claiming She 'Hates' Politics

During a recent interview on "The Skinny Confidential" podcast, Ivanka said being the president is "the world's loneliest position."

"The enormity of the decisions you’re making on a daily basis, how transactional everyone is with you… It’s a very lonely perch," she explained. "I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter."

"To take his mind off things and watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself and just relax," the mother-of-three continued.