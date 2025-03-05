or
Ivanka Trump Returns to D.C. to Support Her Dad Donald Trump Despite Claiming She 'Hates' Politics

Photo of Donald and Ivanka Trump
Source: @IvankaTrump/X

Ivanka Trump visited her father in D.C.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump announced she spent a few days with her father, President Donald Trump, while she visited Washington, D.C.

The blonde beauty has been relatively distant from her dad's political career after his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021.

Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump said she was in D.C. for '48 hours.'

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, traveled to D.C. to attend Donald's address before the joint session of Congress.

She shared some highlights into her trip in several posts on her various social media accounts, including plenty of pics with her siblings Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany, with their spouses and significant others. She also posted a black-and-white photo of herself, in addition to her having dinner at the White House with Jared and her dad.

Source: @IvankaTrump/X
During a recent interview on "The Skinny Confidential" podcast, Ivanka said being the president is "the world's loneliest position."

"The enormity of the decisions you’re making on a daily basis, how transactional everyone is with you… It’s a very lonely perch," she explained. "I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter."

"To take his mind off things and watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself and just relax," the mother-of-three continued.

Source: @IvankaTrump/X

Ivanka Trump had dinner with her husband, Jaren Kushner and her father.

During her father's speech at the joint address, Ivanka wore a navy blue outfit with some floral embroidery.

The blazer featured orchid appliques on the shoulder and waist, an elegant detail that gave a sober look a touch of spring and fun.

She tied the look together with pearl earrings, various other jewelry and her hair styled wavy and loose.

Jared, who sat next to his wife during the address, wore a traditional black-and-white suit with a black and gray striped tie for the occasion. Viewers also pointed out that the president's son-in-law also wore a red string bracelet on his left hand during the ceremony.

Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump attended her father's joint address.

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka recently revealed why she didn't reprise her role as an adviser for her father's second term.

"I went through years of craziness," the blonde beauty, 43, confessed.

"Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine," she explained of working in politics. "You become a little bit calloused."

"It's very dark, negative," the fashion icon continued. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me."

"I hate politics," she declared.

