Ivanka Trump Wears Strapless White Top and Matching Skirt While Attending Miami Beach Party With Husband Jared Kushner: Photos

"Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years," the former pageant host insisted of how often she was working.

Ivanka explained the "main reason" she won't get into politics again is because she "knows the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear."

"My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom," she said of parenting daughter Arabella, 13, and sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8. "Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House.'"