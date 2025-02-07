Ivanka Trump Wears Strapless White Top and Matching Skirt While Attending Miami Beach Party With Husband Jared Kushner: Photos
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town.
On Thursday, February 6, the couple gussied up to swing by a JP Morgan event in Miami Beach.
The blonde beauty, 43, rocked a strapless white peplum top that featured gold buttons down the middle and a matching skirt that fell to just below her knees.
Trump accessorized with a black clutch bag and metallic slip-on heels.
Her spouse, 44, wore a white shirt underneath his dark suit.
The joint outing comes less than one month after Donald Trump, 78, started his second term in the White House — however, the mother-of-three revealed prior to the 2024 presidential election that she wouldn't be reprising her role in her dad's cabinet this time, as she wants to focus on her family.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she stated after Donald announced in 2022 that he was running again. "I do not plan to be involved in politics."
"I went through years of craziness," she revealed of her White House gig on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast last month. "Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine. You become a little bit calloused."
"It's very dark, negative," Ivanka confessed. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me."
"Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years," the former pageant host insisted of how often she was working.
Ivanka explained the "main reason" she won't get into politics again is because she "knows the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear."
"My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom," she said of parenting daughter Arabella, 13, and sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8. "Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House.'"
However, she still supported the POTUS at his inauguration last month, and called him a "legend" in photos from the celebration dinner.
For the festivities, Ivanka got all dolled up in a white Givenchy ball gown that featured black floral embroidery and black arm gloves. The designer piece was originally created for late actress Audrey Hepburn to wear in Sabrina.
The White House said the first daughter was "honored" to wear the gown, as the movie star had "long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka."