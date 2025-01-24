Ivanka Trump and Daughter Arabella, 13, Wear Matching Red Coat Dresses in Family Photos at the White House
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Kushner had a twinning moment at the White House.
In new family photos, the girls donned matching red dress coats that featured a bow accent at the neck, black tights and black boots.
While the gals took a photo of just them two, they also posed with the blonde beauty's husband, Jared Kushner, and the couple's two sons, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8.
At one point, the former fashion designer's brother Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, joined in with daughter Carolina, 5, and son Eric, 7, as did Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos.
The first daughter was also tagged in another person's Instagram post that offered a few details about her and Arabella's outfits.
"A special mother and daughter moment, full of elegance and style. Classic red bows and beautiful traditional cloths cut to perfection and worn with grace," the caption read.
This isn't the first time Ivanka's attire has made headlines, as she wore a dress designed for late movie icon Audrey Hepburn to the inauguration ball earlier this week.
A White House source said Hepburn had "long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka," who was "honored" to wear the white and black gown.
Despite attending this year's inauguration ceremony and after-parties, Ivanka is not working in dad Donald Trump's cabinet this term after having a less than enjoyable experience the first time.
"I went through years of craziness," the mom-of-three spilled on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast earlier this month. "Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine. You become a little bit calloused."
"It's very dark, negative," Ivanka confessed. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me."
The socialite claimed she was working so often she didn't "see sunlight for four years."
Ivanka explained the "main reason" she won't delve into politics again is because she "knows the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear."
"My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom," the first daughter said. "Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House.'"
That being said, one source claimed Ivanka will still act as a sounding board for her father.
"She's still his daughter, and a trusted voice, so in that sense as an informal adviser, as we all are with our family members," former Trump staffer Maggie Cordish claimed to a news outlet. "It’s never going to be something that people are going to see publicly."
"Her children are in a sweet spot where they’re all critical ages, they’re tweens and teens, and it’s short. It’s really brief," she noted. "She loves being with her children, and she’s found a lot of peace and happiness in her private life."