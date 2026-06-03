Politics Ivanka Trump Trolled by 'Daily Show' for Failing to 'Read the Room' Over Her New 'Fixer-Upper' Island Source: @Comedy Central UK/Youtube Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are facing backlash over their pricey project in the Mediterranean. Lesley Abravanel June 3 2026, Updated 3:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The Daily Show ruthlessly roasted Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, for failing to "read the room" after she gave what critics deem a tone-deaf interview detailing how they accidentally stumbled upon and purchased a 1,400-hectare private island in the Mediterranean. During a recent podcast interview, President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter described the purchase off the coast of Albania as a massive, passion-driven luxury development project rather than a business. She explained that the couple discovered the island by accident when they stopped for a swim from a friend's boat, hiked barefoot to the top, and were instantly captivated. Anchor Michael Kosta heavily panned the couple for flaunting such an extravagant purchase against the backdrop of a struggling economy.

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Source: MEGA; @Comedy Central UK/Youtube, Michael Kosta skewered Ivanka Trump and her husband for their seemingly out-of-touch project.

“It seems like every day, there’s more depressing news about the economy,” Michael said. "Gas is $5 a gallon. Raspberries are $8 a pint, which sucks because my backup plan was to fill up my car with smoothie. Now, despite all this, it’s inspiring to know that even in these tough times, there are everyday Americans out there who are still able to make it work...” In response to critics wondering why billionaires wouldn't read the room before buying private islands, the comedic host joked that the island "doesn't have rooms yet."

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‘Maybe Read the Room?’

Source: @Comedy Central UK/Youtube; MEGA ‘The Daily Show’ host trolled Ivanka Trump for not reading the room.

“And for those of you who are thinking, hey, before buying a private island, shouldn’t billionaires maybe read the room? What you don’t understand is that the island doesn’t have rooms yet. They can’t lay the foundation for those rooms until they burn down all those stupid trees, OK?” Michael quipped. The segment highlighted the absurdity of framing a sprawling, multi-billion-dollar Mediterranean island development as an impulse-buy "fixer-upper" project. The interview clip quickly went viral across platforms like TikTok and Threads, drawing sharp internet backlash for its clear disconnect from everyday economic realities.

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Ivanka Trump’s ‘Impulse Buy’ Mocked

Source: @Comedy Central UK/Youtube

In the podcast, Ivanka explained her first-world discovery of the island, saying, “We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim. Effectively, that’s how we found it. We swam to the islands. We went on a hike, barefoot all the way, up to the top. And we were just captivated.” Michael immediately pounced on her tone-deaf “impulse buy,” joking, “I feel ya, girl. I feel ya. Been there, done that, except instead of the Mediterranean, I was swimming in the Hudson River. And the island I hiked barefoot was Staten Island. And instead of buying it, I stepped on a needle and got HPV. But I feel you. I feel you.”

‘Can You Make This Sound Even More Out of Touch?’

Source: @Comedy Central UK/Youtube ‘You’re rich and bought an island. Just say that!’ the actor declared.