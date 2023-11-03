'Insulting!': 'The View' Scoffs at Ivanka Trump's 'Tone-Deaf' Excuse for Wanting to Skip Dad Donald Trump's NY Trial

Sunny Hostin then shared her theory about why Ivanka is trying to change her image.

"When you think about the Trump Family Crime Organization, the one person — I mean, I just call things like I see them — the one person that seems to be unscathed in it is Ivanka Trump, right? …" she began.

She added, "She has never really been implicated. And so in a civil case, you can plead the Fifth because if something that you say can and will be against you in a criminal case, you don’t want to testify. She would have to testify… If she testifies and she was somewhat involved in any way… We saw her on The Apprentice. She was getting off the helicopter with the boys, too. She could say something that could now lead to criminal liability."