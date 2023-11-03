'Insulting!': 'The View' Scoffs at Ivanka Trump's 'Tone-Deaf' Excuse for Wanting to Skip Dad Donald Trump's NY Trial
The ladies of The View aren't buying Ivanka Trump's excuse that she needs to be there for her children in the wake of her testifying at father Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York.
On the Friday, November 3, episode of the talk show, the women discussed how Ivanka claimed she needed to be home for her children, resulting in her attempting to delay testifying. However, she was rejected.
"I’m sorry, Ivanka gets absolutely no sympathy from me, and I think from most American women and men who have to balance all sorts of duties … Girl, I fly back and forth between Miami and New York at least twice a week, and I don’t have a private jet or a $2 billion from the Saudis. Yeah. So I think you can do it for one day," co-host Ana Navarro stated, adding that Ivanka was recently spotted at Kim Kardashian's birthday party in California in late October.
"She traveled all over the world when she was at the White House and the children were even smaller. And also, don’t these children have a father that can take care of them on a school day?" she added.
Sara Haines then joined in, explaining how she was always on the go when she was helping out her father while he was in the White House.
"[A]ll I could think about is the globetrotting she did when she had her position in the White House. She’d go for seven to nine days. … This because it’s during the week of school. The kids go to full-time school. When she was traveling the world, one of them was at home and one years old. I just don’t understand her reasoning. It’s tone deaf. And I also find, like you said, though, it’s insulting," she said.
- Ivanka Trump's Testimony in Dad Donald's Civil Fraud Trial Delayed, Former First Daughter Scheduled to Be the Final Witness
- Ivanka Trump's Appeal to Delay Testifying in New York Civil Fraud Trial Rejected After She Claimed It Was in the Middle of a 'School Week'
- Ivanka Trump Attempts to Avoid Testifying in Donald Trump Fraud Case to Protect Her Husband From a Similar Fate
Sunny Hostin then shared her theory about why Ivanka is trying to change her image.
"When you think about the Trump Family Crime Organization, the one person — I mean, I just call things like I see them — the one person that seems to be unscathed in it is Ivanka Trump, right? …" she began.
She added, "She has never really been implicated. And so in a civil case, you can plead the Fifth because if something that you say can and will be against you in a criminal case, you don’t want to testify. She would have to testify… If she testifies and she was somewhat involved in any way… We saw her on The Apprentice. She was getting off the helicopter with the boys, too. She could say something that could now lead to criminal liability."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Ms. Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” Ivanka's attorney argued in in the appeal, which was filed on Thursday.