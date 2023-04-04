Ivanka Trump Visited Daddy Donald At Mar-A-Lago Prior To Arraignment Despite Distancing Herself From His Campaign
Despite not being involved with his new White House campaign, Ivanka Trump made sure she was there for her father, Donald Trump, before his arraignment.
According to insiders close to the right-wing political family, the former fashion designer made a trip on Sunday, April 2, to his residence at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., to visit the former president before his arraignment in New York on Tuesday, April 4.
The same day, Ivanka was spotted with husband and former White House advisor Jared Kushner at a condo owned by his parents in Bal Harbor, Fla., while Donald was seen golfing to blow off steam at his resort property.
The family get-together comes after the 41-year-old publicly reacted to the Republican leader being indicted by a New York grand jury for allegedly paying hush money to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
“I love my father and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern," Ivanka made clear in an Instagram post following the news.
The former socialite also previously stated that despite her large role in her father's 2016 campaign and administration, she will be taking a step back as he runs for office again in 2024. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said.
- Ivanka Trump Admits She Is 'Pained' For Her Father Donald After Grand Jury Rules To Indict Him On Criminal Charges
- 'CREEPY': Donald Trump Hires Ivanka Trump Lookalike As New Assistant — 4 Months After She Steps Away From Campaign
- Stormy Daniels Clarifies That Donald Trump's Comment Comparing Her To Ivanka Wasn't 'Creepy' Or 'Sexual'
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," Ivanka continued. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."
The businesswoman has laid low in recent months while settling into a more quiet life in Miami with her spouse and their children, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theo, 6. “They want nothing to do with this,” an insider said of the married couple's reaction to the 45th commander-in-chief being indicted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“They are staying away and don’t want to be hounded by reporters. I don’t think you will see them defending him, it will be no comment," the source continued. “Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency … They want to put it in the rearview. They want it behind them."
Page Six spoke with a source close to the Trump family.