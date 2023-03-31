Stormy Daniels Confesses She's A 'Registered Republican' Despite Harshly Criticizing Donald Trump

As OK! previously reported, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been looking into the suspicious $130,000 payment for some time, hoping to prove whether or not Trump falsified records related to reimbursement payments paid to lawyer Michael Cohen, who initially doled out the lump sum to the porn star.

Since then, Trump has called the case a "witch hunt" and insisted he's done nothing wrong, instead demanding his supporters "protest, protest, protest" in order to "save America."

"We are a nation in steep decline, being led into World War III by a crooked politician who doesn't even know he's alive, but who is surrounded by evil & sinister people," he wrote via Truth Social earlier this month.