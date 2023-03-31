OK Magazine
Stormy Daniels Confesses She's A 'Registered Republican' Despite Harshly Criticizing Donald Trump

By:

Mar. 31 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Stormy Daniels has been outspoken about her feelings regarding her 2006 affair with Donald Trump, but according to the adult film star, it has nothing to do with his controversial politics.

In a live Q&A that aired via OnlyFans on Wednesday, March 29, Daniels clarified, "I'm a registered Republican. Look it up."

Despite their shared political affiliation, Daniels has had no problem slamming the former POTUS, from mocking his manhood to dishing other embarrassing details about their tryst.

The adult film star even admitted she had been looking forward to testifying against the 76-year-old amid the Manhattan DA's investigation into alleged hush money payments he made to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.

"I’m not afraid. I will not back down," she assured her viewers in the OnlyFans tell-all. "I’m happy to turn over any and all evidence, and speak my truth. If what he did was illegal, he should be held accountable."

As OK! previously reported, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been looking into the suspicious $130,000 payment for some time, hoping to prove whether or not Trump falsified records related to reimbursement payments paid to lawyer Michael Cohen, who initially doled out the lump sum to the porn star.

Since then, Trump has called the case a "witch hunt" and insisted he's done nothing wrong, instead demanding his supporters "protest, protest, protest" in order to "save America."

"We are a nation in steep decline, being led into World War III by a crooked politician who doesn't even know he's alive, but who is surrounded by evil & sinister people," he wrote via Truth Social earlier this month.

Despite his repeated denial of guilt, on Thursday, March 30, a grand jury officially voted to indict Trump, making him the first U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Bragg's office is expected to contact the politician's lawyers very soon to discuss the terms of his surrender.

Vice reported Daniels confirmation that she is a republican.

