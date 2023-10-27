Ivanka Trump Wore 'Goofy Cowgirl Clothes' at a Music Festival the Same Week Daddy Donald's Home Was Raided by the FBI, Claims Singer

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, had roles in the White House during Donald's presidency, but they've decided to put that in their past and instead focus on raising their three children in Miami, Fla.

She made her decision public shortly after the businessman announced he would be running for office again.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said. "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."