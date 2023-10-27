Ivanka Trump Wore 'Goofy Cowgirl Clothes' at a Music Festival the Same Week Daddy Donald's Home Was Raided by the FBI, Claims Singer
Singer Jason Isbell had quite the near encounter with Ivanka Trump.
The other day, a journalist published an article about the former beauty pageant queen attending Kim Kardashian's birthday bash earlier this month, writing of Trump, "The rich and powerful are never fully exiled, never beyond repair — and for the politically reviled and reputationally ruined, there’s always some path back with enough time, money and influence."
Her words prompted the Grammy winner, 44, to spill the tea on the time he saw the mom-of-three, 41, partying it up while her father, Donald Trump, faced a serious investigation.
"Ran into her at a music fest the week her dad’s house got raided by the FBI. Goofy cowgirl clothes," he recalled in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The songwriter made it clear he had no interest in socializing with the former first daughter, adding, "Thank God a storm came up and she left before we went on. She walked toward me backstage — I turned and walked away. Some artists were VERY friendly with her though. We saw that."
As OK! reported, the ex-POTUS' Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was raided after he was accused of holding onto classified White House documents. This year, he was indicted for doing so, and he also faces three other indictments.
- Donald Trump Declares He 'Never Asked' Jared Kushner Or Ivanka Trump 'To Be Part Of The 2024 Campaign': 'Too Mean & Nasty'
- Ivanka Trump Visited Daddy Donald At Mar-A-Lago Prior To Arraignment Despite Distancing Herself From His Campaign
- Carefree Ivanka Trump Raves Over 'Epic Night' at Willie Nelson Concert Amid Dad Donald Trump's Legal Woes
Amid his legal troubles, the fashion designer spoke out to support the 77-year-old.
"I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both," she stated on social media. "I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."
Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, had roles in the White House during Donald's presidency, but they've decided to put that in their past and instead focus on raising their three children in Miami, Fla.
She made her decision public shortly after the businessman announced he would be running for office again.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said. "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The ex-president countered that he didn't want the parents-of-three aligning with him anyway.
"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President," he wrote on Truth Social last year. "And, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond."