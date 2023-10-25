Ivanka Trump Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Her 'Rock' Jared Kushner as Daddy Donald Is Swarmed by Legal Woes
As Donald Trump drowns in legal drama, his daughter Ivanka is celebrating a joyous occasion — her and Jared Kushner's 14th wedding anniversary.
On Wednesday, October 25, the former first daughter took to Instagram with a heartwarming post highlighting the special day.
"Celebrating 14 years (!!!) of love, laughter, wild rides and endless adventures with my rock, Jared! 🥂♥️," Ivanka gushed in the caption of the post, which featured a throwback photo of the 41-year-old and her husband smiling with their heads pressed together on their wedding day in 2009.
"I am so thankful for this beautiful life and family we’ve built together," Ivanka concluded of her and Jared's three children: daughter Arabella, 12, as well as sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7.
Fans and friends of Ivanka and Jared flooded the mom-of-three's upload with warm wishes on their anniversary.
"You look as beautiful today as you did the day that you got married. It’s hard to believe that it was 14 years ago. Happy anniversary much love Nikki," wrote Ivanka's late mother Ivana's longtime friend Nikki Haskell, 82, as an admirer of the couple expressed, "Happy Anniversary! You are both such wonderful people and I appreciate all you do not just for our county but humanity as a whole."
As Ivanka and Jared celebrate more than a decade of love together, Donald headed to court for yet another day.
"I will soon be leaving for crooked Joe Biden’s 'Political Opponent Court' in Lower Manhattan," the former president wrote via Truth Social on Wednesday morning.
"I have a very partisan and angry judge, a corrupt attorney general and am not allowed a jury trial under the statute they have chosen to use (for the very first time ever!)," Donald continued regarding his ongoing civil trial against New York Attorney General Letitia James — who sued Donald, his adult sons, Eric, 39, and Donald Jr., 45, as well as their family company, for allegedly inflating the value of the ex-POTUS' real estate and net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to get tax benefits and better loan terms.
"The good news, that even the fake news is seeing, is that the facts are ALL on my side!" the 77-year-old continued, insisting: "I BUILT A GREAT COMPANY, FAR BIGGER & STRONGER THAN ANYONE HAD ASSUMED!"
"This is a RIGGED TRIAL, right out of a Banana Republic, but sadly, it gives the Republicans the right to do the same thing when we assume office…And remember, crooked Joe Biden is the most CORRUPT (and incompetent!) president in the history of the U.S., VERY FERTILE GROUND THERE, but very bad for our country!" he declared, making sure to hit back at President Biden.
"This unfair political Witch Hunt is causing companies to leave New York at a record pace. They don’t want this to happen to them!" Donald concluded.