Ivanka Trump Admits She Is 'Pained' For Her Father Donald After Grand Jury Rules To Indict Him On Criminal Charges
Ivanka Trump revealed her reaction to her dad former President Donald Trump's recent indictment.
“I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both," the 41-year-old confessed via an Instagram Story statement on Friday, March 31, just one day after a grand july ruled to indict the Republican politician on roughly 30 counts of criminal charges.
"I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern," the former first daughter's morning message concluded.
The grand jury ruling comes after the conclusion of a lengthy trial lead by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in connection to Trump's lawyer paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 in "hush money" to keep the adult film star quiet about her 2006 alleged affair with the married man on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
Just one day before news broke of Trump's indictment, Daniels confirmed she "will not back down" from holding the controversial politician "accountable" for his actions.
"I’m not afraid," the 44-year-old admitted during a live Q&A video on her OnlyFans profile on Wednesday, March 28.
"I’m happy to turn over any and all evidence, and speak my truth. If what he did was illegal, he should be held accountable," she continued.
Daniels pointed out the regret she feels for ever involving herself with Trump in the first place, as she confessed she "should have said 'no'" to the 76-year-old — who was married to his current wife, Melania, at the time of the alleged affair in 2006.
"I got myself into a bad situation. I’ve taken responsibility for that. It sucks. If it happened now, I’d probably punch him in the face," Daniels concluded.
While Daniels celebrated with champagne after the indictment ruling on Thursday evening, March 30, Trump remained furiously outraged, and took to social media to voice his harsh opinions on the matter.
The father-of-five insisted he was experiencing "Political Persecution and Election interference at the highest level in history," via his social media platform, Truth Social.
"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people will realized exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it," Trump expressed.
His lengthy statement concluded: "So our Movement, and our Party — united and strong — will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"