'Blindsided' Jack Black Cancels Remainder of Tenacious D Tour After Bandmate Made Harsh Joke About Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt
Jack Black made it clear he doesn't agree with his bandmate Kyle Gass' joke about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” the actor, 54, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16.
“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding," he continued.
Gass, 64, previously joked about Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot Trump at his July 13 rally in Pennsylvania.
During the band's Sydney, Australia, show on Sunday, July 14, Gass was presented with a birthday cake when Black told him to "make a wish" and blow out the candles.
Gass replied, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”
The performer apologized for the comments via social media.
“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” he said in a statement. “I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.”
“What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement,” Gass added. “I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”
Still, people criticized Gass for his insensitive remarks.
“I call on the prime minister Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately,” Australian senator Ralph Babet wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
People agreed with the move, with one writing, "Great leadership Senator, thank you!"
Another added, "It is a sad state of affairs that people would wish death on others due to political reasons .. my heart goes out to the victims of the tragedy," while a third user exclaimed: "Deplorable, unthinkable behaviour. Thank you for this, Senator Babet!"