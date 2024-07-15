'I'm Supposed to Be Dead': Donald Trump Speaks Out in First Interview Since Shocking Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump spoke out for the first time just one day after he was shot at during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” the ex-president, 78, told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.
Trump said had he not turned his head slight to the right to read the chart about illegal immigrants, he might not be alive. Instead, part of his ear was shot off, resulting in blood splattering on his forehead and cheek.
Though he wanted to continue speaking to the crowd, the Secret Service agents advised him not to.
Trump also provided more insight on why he said, "Wait, I want to get my shoes."
“The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,” he told the outlet before praising the Secret Service for stepping up during that time to save him.
“They took him out with one shot right between the eyes,” Trump said. “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”
- Donald Trump Will Not 'Allow' Assassination Attempt to Keep Him From Attending Republican National Convention
- Donald Trump Assassination Update: Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks Had Explosives in His Car and Home, Authorities Discover
- Ivanka Trump Thanks Secret Service Members While Addressing Donald's 'Senseless' Assassination Attempt: 'I Love You, Dad'
He also commented on the photo of himself holding his fist in the air while blood is on his face.
“A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually you have to die to have an iconic picture.”
He added, “I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot. By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here."
Trump also commended the crowd for remaining calm.
“A lot of places, especially soccer games, you hear a single shot, everybody runs. Here there were many shots and they stayed. I love them. They are such great people.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who resided in Bethel Park, Penn.
After the video clip went viral, Trump's team reassured the public he was OK. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."
One person from the audience and the gunman died.