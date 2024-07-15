OK Magazine
'I'm Supposed to Be Dead': Donald Trump Speaks Out in First Interview Since Shocking Assassination Attempt

Jul. 15 2024, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

Donald Trump spoke out for the first time just one day after he was shot at during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13.

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” the ex-president, 78, told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.

Donald Trump spoke out in his first interview since the assassination attempt on July 14.

Trump said had he not turned his head slight to the right to read the chart about illegal immigrants, he might not be alive. Instead, part of his ear was shot off, resulting in blood splattering on his forehead and cheek.

Though he wanted to continue speaking to the crowd, the Secret Service agents advised him not to.

Donald Trump was shot at on July 13.

Trump also provided more insight on why he said, "Wait, I want to get my shoes."

Donald Trump said he should have 'died.'

“The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,” he told the outlet before praising the Secret Service for stepping up during that time to save him.

“They took him out with one shot right between the eyes,” Trump said. “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”

He also commented on the photo of himself holding his fist in the air while blood is on his face.

“A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually you have to die to have an iconic picture.”

He added, “I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot. By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here."

Donald Trump praised the crowd for remaining calm.

Trump also commended the crowd for remaining calm.

“A lot of places, especially soccer games, you hear a single shot, everybody runs. Here there were many shots and they stayed. I love them. They are such great people.”

As OK! previously reported, Trump was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who resided in Bethel Park, Penn.

After the video clip went viral, Trump's team reassured the public he was OK. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

One person from the audience and the gunman died.

