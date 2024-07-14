What We Know About Trump Sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks
The mystery surrounding the man who tried to kill Donald Trump continues to unfold.
According to the FBI, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was the gunman who opened fire into the crowd at the rally at Bethel Park in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, and nearly hit the former president.
Per federal campaign finance records, Crooks, who was neutralized by Secret Service, was a registered Republican. However, he had made a $15 donation to the liberal ActBlue political action committee on January 20, 2021.
In an image from his class photos, the young man, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, appears to wear a T-shirt with the American flag across the front.
Following the horrific event, Crook's former classmates have spoken out about him. "He didn’t seem like really weird or anything. I would have pegged him as a Republican," one anonymous former pier explained in an interview.
"He never outwardly spoke about his political views or how much he hated Trump or anything," Sarah D’Angelo said of what she knew about the attempted assassin.
As OK! previously reported, Trump spoke out about nearly being taken down by the bullet. "Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin," he continued.
"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," the right-wing politician said at the time. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"
Daily Mail obtained the federal campaign finance records.
TMZ obtained the images of Crooks.
The New York Post conducted the interview with Crooks' former classmates.
