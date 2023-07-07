Last Ditch Hope: Family Hopes for Miracle for Fading Star Jack Hanna

"The Jack people knew isn't here anymore, but pieces of my husband are," Suzi, who has been married to Hanna since 1968, told The Columbus Dispatch. "And I'm going to hang onto them for as long as I can."

“He just stopped remembering who I was in all ways. Whether it was in person or by phone, he had no idea I was his daughter. I think it’s because he didn’t see me as much because I got married so young and I moved away," she continued of her new reality.