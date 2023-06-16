How Chris Hemsworth Changed His Life After Learning He Has a High Chance of Developing Alzheimer's Disease

"Doing that show, each episode resonated in such a way that made me realize how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often," Hemsworth explained to the news publication of why he doesn't want to miss another moment of his little ones' lives.

"The information about the predisposition... allowed me to make all the changes... whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness, which is the point of the series. The whole point for me was to give people access to tools, knowledge, and information on how to live a better, longer, healthier life," he added, noting the test simply pushed him to live more in the present and embrace fatherhood rather than have his career consume his life.