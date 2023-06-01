Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares Details on Actor's New Day-to-Day While Living With Dementia: 'He Still Knows Who I Am'
Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah is giving some insight into what her father's new day-to-day is like amid his battle with dementia.
As OK! reported, the actor's family revealed in March 2022 that he would be retiring from acting in the wake of the diagnosis, and though the disease has taken a toll on his ability to communicate verbally, he's still able to interact with his loved ones.
"These days, my dad can be reliably found on the first floor of the house, somewhere in the big open plan of the kitchen-dining-living room, or in his office," the 29-year-old revealed in a piece for Vogue. "Thankfully, dementia has not affected his mobility. That office has always been a kind of window into what he’s most interested in at any given moment."
While in that area the other day, Tallulah said she "found a scrap of paper there on which he had written, simply, 'Michael Jordan.' I wish I knew what he was thinking."
Despite not knowing why the 68-year-old wrote down the NBA legend's name, Bruce and Demi Moore's daughter kept the note as a keepsake.
The actress described his favorite room of the house as being filled with "vintage toy cars, coins, rocks, objects made of brass. He likes things that feel heavy in the hand, that he can spin around in his fingers."
She also noted there's "always music playing," usually Oldies.
Later on in her piece, the Los Angeles native expressed how his declining condition can change by the day.
"He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room," she happily shared, noting, "He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day. One difference between FTD [frontotemporal dementia] and Alzheimer’s dementia is that, at least early in the disease, the former is characterized by language and motor deficits, while the latter features more memory loss."
Tallulah admitted she currently flips "between the present and the past" when talking about the movie star," explaining, "That’s because I have hopes for my father that I’m so reluctant to let go of."