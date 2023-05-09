Jack Nicholson, 86, Makes Rare Appearance at Lakers Game Despite Stepping Away From the Spotlight: Photos
Jack Nicholson was seen out and about on Monday, May 8, when he attended the Lakers Game in California.
At the sporting event, the legendary star was seen chatting with sportscaster Jim Gray. In photos, the two looked like they were having an animated conversation.
There were other celebrities in the arena, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger.
The actor, 86, returned to Crypto.com arena to watch his beloved team take on the Golden State Warriors. Nicholson, who has retreated from the spotlight over the years, recently made another appearance at the basketball game in late April.
Prior to that, Nicholson hadn't been at a Lakers game since opening night of last season, Showtime’s Rachel Nichols reported.
As Radar previously reported, Nicholson has become a recluse over the years.
"Jack and I have been friends for years and he doesn't leave his house anymore... I think his son and daughter are looking after him now,” an insider shared a few months ago.
Nicholson's former costar Peter Fonda also revealed more about Nicholson's quiet life.
"I think he is basically retired," Fonda told The Sun. "I don't want to speak for him but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially."
"Sometimes people have a reason that you don't know, and it's not for me to ask. I don't call him up and say, 'Johnny,' I call him Johnny Hop, 'What are you doing?'" he continued. "I would say, 'How are you, how do you feel?'"
The Something Gotta's Give star later cleared the air about why he isn't seen at events anymore.
"I'm not going to work until the day I die, that's not why I started this. I mean, I'm not driven. I was driven — but I'm not [now], I don't have to be out there anymore," he said. "I mean, I'm not a loner, I'm not a recluse, but I don't need all that anymore. I don't enjoy it, simple as that."