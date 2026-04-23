Jack Nicholson's Daughter Calls Out Hollywood Elite in Scathing Essay

Article continues below advertisement

Lorraine Nicholson isn’t holding back when it comes to Hollywood’s obsession with status. The actress and daughter of Jack Nicholson took aim at the city’s elite culture in a sharp, satirical W Magazine essay, calling out what it really means to be “somebody” in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

"[It] doesn’t just mean having a bigger house or a better job. It means that when you’re at a party, women won’t peer over your shoulder to see who else has arrived, and men won’t interrupt you in the middle of a story to get a drink," she wrote. "It means that even if your latest blockbuster fails to perform, and regardless of whether you have a spot on the lot, you will always be treated with respect. It’s no wonder, then, that L.A. has established itself as the status-anxiety capital of the world, a city where people will chase clout to the grave,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lorraine Nicholson criticized Hollywood’s obsession with status in a candid essay.

Article continues below advertisement

Lorraine pointed out how physical appearance often outweighs authenticity. "If you’re somebody in Hollywood, you work out. Even though you work out to be thin and attractive, you will never admit this," she quipped. "You will tell people it’s to be healthy. Ten years ago, to brag about your Equinox membership or your spot in a Tracy Anderson class would have been perfectly acceptable. Today you will work out with a personal trainer in a private gym that looks like an S&M dungeon."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress described Los Angeles as a place driven by 'status anxiety.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She also didn’t shy away from calling out the dating scene, especially when it comes to unrealistic expectations. "If you are a woman, you will be compared to former Victoria’s Secret models and the women on Dancing With the Stars. But do not retouch your photos — remember, if you do manage to match with someone, you do not want to go through the humiliation of being compared to the image of yourself that you created, and to which you will never be able to live up,” she explained. "These places do not complete your life in the way you hoped they would," she added. "And that’s part of what makes L.A. so great. This is a city where people who have tasted the upper echelons of status understand how little it means. It’s no coincidence that some of the biggest talents of our day — Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron — bring their mothers as their dates and have the same friends from the before times, before they were somebodies."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The nepo baby highlighted unrealistic beauty and dating standards in the industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Lorraine comes from one of Hollywood’s most iconic families. Her father, Jack, shares six children — Jennifer, Caleb, Honey, Lorraine, Ray and Tessa — from different relationships. While famously private, he has remained especially close with Lorraine and her brother Ray.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lorraine Nicholson pointed out that even top celebrities value close relationships over fame.