Jack Osbourne Addresses Health Concerns After He's Accused of Being 'Grossly Underweight': 'Insane'
May 20 2026, Published 10:12 a.m. ET
Jack Osbourne is shutting down rumors about his health after critics started speculating about his appearance online.
The television personality took to TikTok on Monday, May 19, to directly respond to headlines and social media chatter accusing him of looking “grossly underweight.”
“All right, I cannot believe I'm having to actually make this f------ video. If I see one more article written about me, saying how ‘I’m sick and grossly underweight. What's going on? Health crisis, Jack?' It's f------ insane,” he said in the candid clip.
“I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Six months ago, I was the same f------ weight,” he continued. “The only difference is that I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy mustache. That's the only f------ difference.”
The son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne then opened up about the fitness journey he’s been on over the last few years.
“Now, if we want to back up and we want to get real f----- personal, I’ve been consistently but slowly losing weight for the last three and a half years,” he explained. “I shot up to about 220 pounds three and a half years ago and decided that I wanted to make some changes. So I did. What’s the big f------ deal?”
“I’m five foot eight and a half and 155 pounds. It is perfectly healthy,” he stated.
The reality star added that staying active has become a huge part of his lifestyle.
Jack revealed that he “trains f------ hard at a jiu-jitsu gym” to stay in shape and maintain his health.
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The backlash comes just months after his sister Kelly Osbourne also clapped back at cruel online comments targeting her appearance.
“Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!” Kelly wrote after receiving hateful remarks online.
She later shared a screenshot of one especially harsh comment that compared her appearance to a corpse while referencing the death of their father, Ozzy.
"Looks like a dead body... She's tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she's going to see her dad soon," the troll cruelly wrote.
The criticism has hit especially hard for the Osbourne family, who are still grieving Ozzy’s death after the legendary rocker passed away in July 2025 at age 76 following years of health issues connected to Parkinson’s disease.
During an emotional episode of “The Osbournes” podcast, Kelly admitted that losing her dad has been overwhelming.
"I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much, I just, I never thought there'd be a day where he wouldn't be here," she shared through tears.
Jack also reflected on the difficult loss, describing grief as an emotional mix of pain and perspective. He explained that losing his father has been “both horrible and beautiful” while forcing him to look more deeply at life and everything around him.