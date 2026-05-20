Jack Osbourne Addresses Health Concerns After He's Accused of Being 'Grossly Underweight': 'Insane'

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne is shutting down rumors about his health after critics started speculating about his appearance online. The television personality took to TikTok on Monday, May 19, to directly respond to headlines and social media chatter accusing him of looking “grossly underweight.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ghostsandgrit/TikTok The TV personality revealed his appearance only changed because he shaved his beard and grew a mustache.

Article continues below advertisement

“All right, I cannot believe I'm having to actually make this f------ video. If I see one more article written about me, saying how ‘I’m sick and grossly underweight. What's going on? Health crisis, Jack?' It's f------ insane,” he said in the candid clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Six months ago, I was the same f------ weight,” he continued. “The only difference is that I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy mustache. That's the only f------ difference.”

Article continues below advertisement

The son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne then opened up about the fitness journey he’s been on over the last few years. “Now, if we want to back up and we want to get real f----- personal, I’ve been consistently but slowly losing weight for the last three and a half years,” he explained. “I shot up to about 220 pounds three and a half years ago and decided that I wanted to make some changes. So I did. What’s the big f------ deal?” “I’m five foot eight and a half and 155 pounds. It is perfectly healthy,” he stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ghostsandgrit/TikTok Jack Osbourne said he intentionally lost weight over the last three and a half years through fitness and training.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star added that staying active has become a huge part of his lifestyle. Jack revealed that he “trains f------ hard at a jiu-jitsu gym” to stay in shape and maintain his health.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The backlash comes just months after his sister Kelly Osbourne also clapped back at cruel online comments targeting her appearance. “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!” Kelly wrote after receiving hateful remarks online.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Osbourne siblings continue to mourn the loss of their father, Ozzy Osbourne, who died in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

She later shared a screenshot of one especially harsh comment that compared her appearance to a corpse while referencing the death of their father, Ozzy. "Looks like a dead body... She's tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she's going to see her dad soon," the troll cruelly wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The criticism has hit especially hard for the Osbourne family, who are still grieving Ozzy’s death after the legendary rocker passed away in July 2025 at age 76 following years of health issues connected to Parkinson’s disease.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne recently defended herself against cruel online body-shaming comments.

Article continues below advertisement

During an emotional episode of “The Osbournes” podcast, Kelly admitted that losing her dad has been overwhelming. "I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much, I just, I never thought there'd be a day where he wouldn't be here," she shared through tears.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TheOsbournes/YouTube