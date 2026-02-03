Kelly Osbourne Admits 'Part of Her Died' After Father Ozzy's Death: It's a 'Really Hard Time'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne is still trying to cope with the passing of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, nearly seven months after his death.
The Osbournes star, 41, made the honest revelation while responding to a fan, who recently lost their mother over the Christmas holiday, in a comment via Instagram on Monday, February 2.
Kelly Osbourne Admits Part of Her 'Died' After Ozzy Osbourne's Passing
"I can’t say anything that will take your pain away other then I understand," Kelly, 41, wrote in a heartfelt response. "A part of me died when my dad died. I’m having a really hard time but getting all the help and support I need to try and bounce back. Just know that you are loved."
In her post, Kelly opened up about attending the 2026 Grammy Awards, where her father was honored in a tribute during the ceremony.
"Jelly Roll had me bawling my eyes out with his rendition on 'Mumma I’m coming home,'" she wrote in a lengthy caption, alongside photos of herself at the Los Angeles-based event. "Secondly I want to thank my friends for holding me close when I felt most vulnerable! It was my first big event since my father’s passing and I did not know if I could do it but they got me through! I love them all so much!"
Ozzy Osbourne Died in July 2025
The Black Sabbath rocker was 76 when his family confirmed his death on July 22, 2025. Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, with his official cause of death listed as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction." Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction were listed as "joint causes.”
Ozzy Osbourne's Family Announced His Death
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, said in a statement with her kids, Kelly, Aimee Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne, in addition to her stepson, Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Kelly Osbourne Isn't 'Doing so Great' After Ozzy Osbourne's Death
Before the Grammys, Kelly gave a blunt response when asked how she was handling the "Paranoid" artist's death.
"To be honest with you, I won’t lie. People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ I’m not doing so great," Kelly said. "It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life but I’m getting through. We’re doing everything we can to just try and live in his legacy and be happy."