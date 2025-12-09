Kelly Osbourne Accused of Having 'Ozempic Face' as She Debuts Unrecognizable Look: 'I’m Worried for Her'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne turned heads with her new look. The reality star sported a more structured faced and a voluminous blonde hairstyle in a Sunday, December 7, Instagram video where she read aloud the children's book The Dog With No Fur. Osbourne wore all black as she sat on a couch with the author and her little pup, whom she based the tome on.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne's New Look

Source: @kels_carbs/instagram Kelly Osbourne was accused of having 'Ozempic face' when she debuted a slimmer look.

The comments section was flooded with people accusing the Fashion Police alum, 41, of using weight-loss medication. "What in the Ozempic is happening here — JESUS," an individual wondered, with another claiming she has "Ozempic face." "I love her and I’m worried for her," a third supporter confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

"Omg she looks so old stop with the GLP-1!!! She looks 💀," a third wrote, with a fourth person penning, "Ozempic sucking the soul right out of our girls. 😱."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Thought Kelly Osbourne Resembled Mom Sharon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram Multiple fans claimed Kelly Osbourne was turning into her mom, Sharon.

Others thought she was starting to resemble her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 73. "Omg I thought it was Sharon 😮," another person noted, while someone stated in agreement, "Same. She’s turned herself into her mom."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Star's Weight-Loss Journey

Source: mega The mom-of-one denied using Ozempic but had gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

In the past, Kelly had been open about her weight-loss journey, having undergone gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. However, she denied ever using Ozempic. "I just have to clarify, I've never taken Ozempic. I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom," she spilled to a news outlet, referring to how the matriarch admitted she lost too much weight on the drug. That being said, Kelly thinks it's "a miracle drug in the right hands." "For some reason, society is trying to paint it out to be a bad thing. And I don't understand why," the star explained. "If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The fashionista said she's never had work done on her face and claimed she's only used Botox.