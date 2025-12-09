or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > kelly osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Osbourne Accused of Having 'Ozempic Face' as She Debuts Unrecognizable Look: 'I’m Worried for Her'

Two photos of Kelly Osbourne
Source: mega;@kels_carbs/instagram

Kelly Osbourne's new look has fans accusing her of using weight-loss drug Ozempic.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne turned heads with her new look.

The reality star sported a more structured faced and a voluminous blonde hairstyle in a Sunday, December 7, Instagram video where she read aloud the children's book The Dog With No Fur. Osbourne wore all black as she sat on a couch with the author and her little pup, whom she based the tome on.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne's New Look

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kelly Osbourne was accused of having 'Ozempic face' when she debuted a slimmer look.
Source: @kels_carbs/instagram

Kelly Osbourne was accused of having 'Ozempic face' when she debuted a slimmer look.

The comments section was flooded with people accusing the Fashion Police alum, 41, of using weight-loss medication.

"What in the Ozempic is happening here — JESUS," an individual wondered, with another claiming she has "Ozempic face."

"I love her and I’m worried for her," a third supporter confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kels_carbs/instagram

The star also showed off a fresh hairstyle.

"Omg she looks so old stop with the GLP-1!!! She looks 💀," a third wrote, with a fourth person penning, "Ozempic sucking the soul right out of our girls. 😱."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Thought Kelly Osbourne Resembled Mom Sharon

MORE ON:
kelly osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Multiple fans claimed Kelly Osbourne was turning into her mom, Sharon.
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Multiple fans claimed Kelly Osbourne was turning into her mom, Sharon.

Others thought she was starting to resemble her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 73.

"Omg I thought it was Sharon 😮," another person noted, while someone stated in agreement, "Same. She’s turned herself into her mom."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Star's Weight-Loss Journey

Photo of The mom-of-one denied using Ozempic but had gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.
Source: mega

The mom-of-one denied using Ozempic but had gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

In the past, Kelly had been open about her weight-loss journey, having undergone gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. However, she denied ever using Ozempic.

"I just have to clarify, I've never taken Ozempic. I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom," she spilled to a news outlet, referring to how the matriarch admitted she lost too much weight on the drug.

That being said, Kelly thinks it's "a miracle drug in the right hands."

"For some reason, society is trying to paint it out to be a bad thing. And I don't understand why," the star explained. "If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The fashionista said she's never had work done on her face and claimed she's only used Botox.
Source: mega

The fashionista said she's never had work done on her face and claimed she's only used Botox.

The former Project Runway: Junior host also denied having work done on her face.

"I am a huge fan of plastic surgery. What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful. I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I'm a huge fan, but I've never done anything but Botox," she insisted. "I'm too scared."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.