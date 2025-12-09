Kelly Osbourne Accused of Having 'Ozempic Face' as She Debuts Unrecognizable Look: 'I’m Worried for Her'
Kelly Osbourne turned heads with her new look.
The reality star sported a more structured faced and a voluminous blonde hairstyle in a Sunday, December 7, Instagram video where she read aloud the children's book The Dog With No Fur. Osbourne wore all black as she sat on a couch with the author and her little pup, whom she based the tome on.
Kelly Osbourne's New Look
The comments section was flooded with people accusing the Fashion Police alum, 41, of using weight-loss medication.
"What in the Ozempic is happening here — JESUS," an individual wondered, with another claiming she has "Ozempic face."
"I love her and I’m worried for her," a third supporter confessed.
"Omg she looks so old stop with the GLP-1!!! She looks 💀," a third wrote, with a fourth person penning, "Ozempic sucking the soul right out of our girls. 😱."
Fans Thought Kelly Osbourne Resembled Mom Sharon
Others thought she was starting to resemble her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 73.
"Omg I thought it was Sharon 😮," another person noted, while someone stated in agreement, "Same. She’s turned herself into her mom."
Inside the Star's Weight-Loss Journey
In the past, Kelly had been open about her weight-loss journey, having undergone gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. However, she denied ever using Ozempic.
"I just have to clarify, I've never taken Ozempic. I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom," she spilled to a news outlet, referring to how the matriarch admitted she lost too much weight on the drug.
That being said, Kelly thinks it's "a miracle drug in the right hands."
"For some reason, society is trying to paint it out to be a bad thing. And I don't understand why," the star explained. "If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way."
The former Project Runway: Junior host also denied having work done on her face.
"I am a huge fan of plastic surgery. What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful. I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I'm a huge fan, but I've never done anything but Botox," she insisted. "I'm too scared."