Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Cousin Attacks Health Secretary's Wife Cheryl Hines Over the Ongoing Measles Outbreak in Texas

Schlossberg has frequently used his social media in recent months to blast RFK Jr., who is a longtime anti-vaccine activist. However, this time, he directed his rage toward the political figure's partner.

"Hey Cheryl Hines, it’s Jack Schlossberg, I just got out of the shower," the Democratic advocate said in a shirtless wet-haired selfie video he posted on Instagram. "We’ve never met, but I’ve got a favor to ask. I need you to call up the family of the child who died of measles and say sorry. Can you do that for me, babe?"

"Almost every single case of measles is in someone who’s not vaccinated,” he continued. “I think you’re the perfect person to say sorry."