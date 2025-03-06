Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Cousin Attacks Health Secretary's Wife Cheryl Hines Over the Ongoing Measles Outbreak in Texas
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s cousin Jack Schlossberg ridiculed the Secretary of Health and Human Resources' wife, Cheryl Hines, over the death of a child who died from measles in Texas.
Schlossberg, the 32-year-old grandson of the late John F. Kennedy, was furious over news of an ongoing measles outbreak in the South Plains and Panhandle regions of the state and put the blame on both his cousin and RFK Jr.'s wife.
Schlossberg has frequently used his social media in recent months to blast RFK Jr., who is a longtime anti-vaccine activist. However, this time, he directed his rage toward the political figure's partner.
"Hey Cheryl Hines, it’s Jack Schlossberg, I just got out of the shower," the Democratic advocate said in a shirtless wet-haired selfie video he posted on Instagram. "We’ve never met, but I’ve got a favor to ask. I need you to call up the family of the child who died of measles and say sorry. Can you do that for me, babe?"
"Almost every single case of measles is in someone who’s not vaccinated,” he continued. “I think you’re the perfect person to say sorry."
RFK Jr. shared the steps he was taking to help Texas handle the outbreak and claimed to have been taking the chaos "seriously." However, Kennedy maintained, "The decision to vaccinate is a personal one."
"As healthcare providers, community leaders, and policymakers, we have a shared responsibility to protect public health. This includes ensuring that accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy is disseminated," he explained, while also encouraging parents to explore "therapeutic medications."
His comments immediately led to another wave of backlash on social media, with critics blaming the health secretary and his boss in the Oval Office for the deaths of children.
During Kennedy's run for president, before he dropped out to support Donald Trump, Hines admitted she took the COVID-19 vaccine in order to continue filming Curb Your Enthusiasm during the height of the pandemic.
"I did what I needed to do to work," she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "If I wasn’t working, would things be different? Maybe. I’m not the kind of person that gets the flu shot."
In the same interview, the 59-year-old actress addressed some of her husband’s wild conspiracy theories.
"When people say he’s a conspiracy theorist, I really don’t know what to make of that," Hines told the outlet. "At the same time, I often think about what his life has been like — to watch his uncle be assassinated and then watch his father be assassinated. I do find it mysterious and odd and all of it to be larger-than-life."
As OK! previously reported, Hines allegedly gave her husband an ultimatum to move her to Washington, D.C., following his alleged sexting scandal with political journalist Olivia Nuzzi.
According to an insider, "Cheryl doesn’t feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position. So she’s given him a strict ultimatum — move me or else."