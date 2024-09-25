Robert F. Kennedy's Inner Circle Hopes Olivia Nuzzi Affair Drama Gets Rid of His Trump-Hating Wife Cheryl Hines
Is an affair just what Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s team ordered?
The political scion's inner circle — and those closely working with Donald Trump — reportedly "hate" Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, and are hoping the 70-year-old's recent Olivia Nuzzi affair accusations will get rid of the Curb Your Enthusiasm star once and for all.
"[Hines] is a diehard liberal and is against [Kennedy Jr.'s] support for Trump," a source explained to a news publication. "There’s a likelihood he’ll work in the Trump administration if [Trump] wins."
"RFK Jr. would have to move to DC and they don’t want [Cheryl] around," the insider confessed of the 59-year-old — who tied the knot with Kennedy Jr. at his famous family's Hyannis Port compound in 2014.
Hines has been very vocal about her disapproval of Trump — who her husband ended up endorsing after partially dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.
After publicly supporting the controversial Republican candidate, Kennedy Jr. was honest about his wife's feelings about his decision, as OK! previously reported.
"This is a really difficult issue for Cheryl," he declared after dropping out of the race back in August. "This is the opposite of what she would want to do. She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged. I would say, her trepidation about this and her discomfort with this, were the dominant feelings."
In 2022, Hines took to social media to condemn her husband's actions after he made an offensive remark about Anne Frank and the Holocaust while advocating against vaccine mandates.
"My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," the RV actress tweeted at the time. "The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."
While it is unclear whether Kennedy Jr.'s recent affair drama will cause his and Hines' marital demise, the Bad Moms Christmas star was spotted without her wedding ring while attending a fashion party in Milan, Italy, on Friday, September 20.
"I don’t imagine her putting up with this. She has a backbone," a separate source previously spilled to the New York Post. "She’s not a little housewife at home. She is successful, [and] financially independent on her own."
Kennedy Jr. was accused of exchanging intimate messages with Nuzzi, New York Magazine's Washington correspondent, 31, after the reported interviewed him for a profile last year, though he has vehemently denied all accusations made against him.
Page Six spoke to sources about Kennedy Jr. and Trump's inner circles.