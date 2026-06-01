Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spotted in Japan as Romance Heats Up

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi appear to be taking their budding romance to the next level. The supermodel and the Euphoria actor were recently spotted enjoying time together in Japan, adding even more fuel to the growing speculation surrounding their relationship.

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Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were recently seen together in Japan.

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According to an eyewitness who spoke to a gossip outlet, Jenner and Elordi spent a cozy evening in Tokyo alongside a group of friends. The group reportedly gathered for dinner at a local izakaya, where the pair looked comfortable in each other's company. “Kendall and Jacob were there with [photographer] Renell Medrano and some other friends. There were a few people I didn’t recognize,” the source told Deuxmoi. “They were very cute and shared a ramen.”

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi in Japan. pic.twitter.com/Tyi44b7ysA — 21 (@21metgala) May 31, 2026 Source: @21metgala

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While the rest of the group reportedly stayed behind to continue the night, Jenner and Elordi decided to call it an evening earlier than everyone else. “The two of them left way before the rest of the group,” the source said. “Everyone else stayed a lot longer for drinks.”

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Photos circulating online from the outing showed the pair dressed casually in matching black T-shirts. Elordi completed his laid-back look with a black cap and sunglasses while flashing a playful smirk toward the camera. Two male friends were also seen joining the dinner gathering.

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Source: MEGA The pair enjoyed dinner with friends at a local Tokyo izakaya.

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Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions after the images surfaced online. “They look so cute together! Japan trip goals. Honeymoon phase hitting different,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Ohhh they’re in deep in that honeymoon phase. Always enjoying each other’s company 🥺.” “Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi doing dinner in Japan like it's the most casual thing in the world 😭,” a third commenter shared.

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The latest sighting comes just one week after the pair were reportedly seen on a cozy dinner date in California. According to TMZ, Jenner and Elordi grabbed dinner near her Montecito home and seemed completely focused on each other throughout the evening. Photos obtained by the outlet showed the two arriving at a low-key restaurant with friends before settling in for dinner. Observers couldn't help but notice the chemistry between them. “Kendall was very affectionate with Jacob ... slinging an arm around him and scratching the back of his neck — while occasionally playing with his hair too,” insiders told the outlet.

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Elordi appeared equally happy during the outing. “Jacob was laughing and smiling throughout dinner, we're told ... and seemed in very high spirits,” the source added. After dinner wrapped up, the pair reportedly left together, with Elordi driving them away from the restaurant.

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Source: MEGA Witnesses said they appeared comfortable and happy around each other.

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Before their California date, Jenner and Elordi were also photographed enjoying a tropical getaway in Hawaii in May. Photos published by an outlet showed the pair relaxing on the beach, chatting closely and spending quality time together. For the outing, Jenner wore a blue bikini and sunglasses while sipping wine, while Elordi kept things casual in blue shorts and a green hat.

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The island escape reportedly brought the two even closer. “Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,” a source told Page Six on May 18. “They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”

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Source: MEGA The pair's Japan outing follows recent dates in California and Hawaii.