Jake Gyllenhaal’s Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Gushes Over Her 'Favorite Person' in Rare Comment
Jake Gyllenhaal’s longtime girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, gushed over his debut in Broadway’s resurgence of William Shakespeare’s Othello.
While the opening show was on March 23, Cadieu took to her Instagram days later to express her support for her actor boyfriend.
“Grateful to have spent opening night with some of my favorite people,” she wrote. “Proud of my love — I'll cherish every single moment spent with you on this journey. And will forever be there to run lines with you!”
The post included a montage of photos, where Cadieu, a French model, could be seen wearing a black gown. She included a picture of her with Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis and a headline saying Gyllenhaal “mesmerizes in a career-best performance” in Othello.
Gyllenhaal and Cadieu’s relationship can be linked back to 2018 when they were spotted traveling in Greece and London. Though they have a 16-year age gap, a source close to the couple revealed that the two are certainly suitable for each other.
“Jeanne is very mature for her age. She’s quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she’s a really great and well-rounded person. She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious,” the source told Us Weekly.
Though Cadieu and the Brokeback Mountain star have primarily kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the model also publicly displayed her support for Gyllenhaal during the opening night of his Sea Wall/A Life play on Broadway in August 2019.
When asked if he saw himself marrying Cadieu, Gyllenhaal revealed his plans to The Hollywood Reporter last June.
“I'm not going to give you timing,” he said. "I think we all get into that space of work, work, work, and for a long time my career took precedence, but I'm at a point in my life where I realize that family really is the only thing that matters to me."
Though Gyllenhaal and Cadieu spend most of their time together outside of the paparazzi’s view, the Road House actor said they love to cook together. During one of his favorite dates, they baked numerous pies with a drag queen at KCRW's Good Food Pie Fest last spring.