Jake Gyllenhaal’s Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Gushes Over Her 'Favorite Person' in Rare Comment

“Grateful to have spent opening night with some of my favorite people,” she wrote. “Proud of my love — I'll cherish every single moment spent with you on this journey. And will forever be there to run lines with you!”

The post included a montage of photos, where Cadieu, a French model, could be seen wearing a black gown. She included a picture of her with Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis and a headline saying Gyllenhaal “mesmerizes in a career-best performance” in Othello.