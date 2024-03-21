Jake Gyllenhaal Refused to Eat Even 'One Chip' During 'Strict' Diet in Order to Stay Toned for 'Road House' Film

Ahead of the film, Gyllenhaal — who stars alongside UFC fighter Conor McGregor, 35 — had a diet regimen so strict he wouldn’t even allow himself to have "one chip" in an effort to maintain chiseled abs and a tight torso for the action-packed movie.

During his talk show appearance on Thursday, the award-winning actor described a specific scene from the film — a reboot of the 1989 cult classic starring the late Patrick Swayze — in which his character is supposed to be indulging in some grub.