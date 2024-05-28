OK Magazine
Jake Paul Confirms Fight With Mike Tyson Is Still Happening Despite Boxer's Medical Emergency

jake paul mike tyson fight still on
Source: mega
May 28 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Though Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26, he is still gearing up to fight Jake Paul in July.

“You love to make s--- up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson,” he wrote on X on May 27.

jake paul mike tyson fight still on
Source: mega

Mike Tyson had a medical emergency on May 26.

As OK! previously reported, Tyson, 57, who retired from the sport in 2005, has yet to speak out after the health incident.

jake paul mike tyson fight still on
Source: mega

The boxer hasn't spoken out yet about the incident.

The boxing legend was tended to after the flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport from Miami.

The flight was delayed two hours due to excessive heat in Miami, resulting in the plane being too hot. Prior to the flight, Tyson was in the Admirals Club before being escorted to the gate at the original boarding time of 5:10 p.m. He later got on the American Airlines plane at 6:30 p.m.

jake paul mike tyson fight still on
Source: mega

Jake Paul confirmed he will still fight Mike Tyson in July.

“There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures,” the eyewitness told In Touch. “He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down.”

“He was in first class, but we were an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter,” the eyewitness continued. “She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

However, it seems like Tyson is doing OK now. The athlete “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” in Los Angeles after leaving Florida, his rep said.

“He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” they added, adding he's “doing great.”

jake paul mike tyson fight still on
Source: mega

Jake Paul is 30 years younger than Mike Tyson.

Paul, who is 30 years younger than Tyson, will face off against Tyson in a match scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it,” the Hangover actor shared about the match. "And that’s my personality. Like right now, I’m scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality. And in reality, I’m invincible.”

