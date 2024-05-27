Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency on Plane From Miami to L.A.: Report
Boxing legend Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, In Touch reported on Monday, May 27.
According to the outlet, the paramedics boarded the plane after the flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport.
The flight was delayed two hours due to excessive heat in Miami, resulting in the plane being too hot. Prior to the flight, Tyson, 57, was in the Admirals Club before being escorted to the gate at the original boarding time of 5:10 p.m. He later got on the American Airlines plane at 6:30 p.m.
“There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures,” the eyewitness told the outlet. “He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down.”
“He was in first class, but we were an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter,” the eyewitness continued. “She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”
The athlete is set to take on Jake Paul in a match scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Though Tyson is 30 years older than Paul, he didn't seem worried about the fight.
“So, I have to reciprocate that same energy,” Paul told TMZ. “But Mike Tyson is a killer. He’s ruthless. He’s the most vicious champion ever. So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. And the legend must fall.”
For his part, Tyson admitted he's nervous for what's to come.
“Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it,” the Hangover actor shared. "And that’s my personality. Like right now, I’m scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality. And in reality, I’m invincible.”
Tyson's career lasted from 1985 to 2005, and he has been named of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Paul only started his boxing career in 2018.