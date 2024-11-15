Jake Paul's Mom Slams 'Little B----' Mike Tyson After Heated Slap Drama
Let's get ready to rumble!
After Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul in a heated exchange on Thursday, November 14 — just one day before their fight airs on Netflix — during weigh-ins, the social media star's mom, Pam Stepnick, got involved.
Stepnick called the wrestler, 58, a "f------- little b----" after the incident.
“You slap harder than him,” Paul said with a laugh while hugging his mother.
Stepnick is in Dallas, Texas, to watch her son as he tries to knock out the heavyweight champion in his first fight in 19 years.
Prior the Stepnick's comments, the two got into a heated altercation prior to the big night.
Seemingly out of nowhere, Tyson smacked Paul in the face at the Las Colinas, Texas, event
Paul responded, “He hits like a b---- … He must die.”
Tyson apparently hit Paul for a specific reason.
“I was in my socks and he had on shoes,” Tyson told The Post about why he hit him. “He stepped on my toe because he is a f------- a------. I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose."
“I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate," he added.
When asked what he would tell Paul, 27, Tyson said: "Talking's over."
A representative for Tyson added: “Jake has been poking the bear the whole time. Mike slapped the s--- out of him.”
Tyson added that he will most definitely kick Paul's a--.
“He’s more of a clown than an entertainer,” Tyson continued. “He’s a clown. He needs to stop playing.”
As OK! previously reported, Tyson and Paul were supposed to face off in July, but the former ended up getting sick.
"A week and a half ago I was training and I was doing great," he recalled in a new Netflix documentary. "Then I started feeling tired. I was explaining to my trainer, I don't know what is wrong with me."
"Then coming here from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I knew I was on the floor. I was defecating tar," he continued. "I went to the hospital and they found I had an ulcer. It was two and a half inches, it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying. I asked the doctor whether I was going to die and she didn't say no. She said we have options though. That's when I got nervous. I just wanted to get out of that f-------- hospital bed. I don't want to die in a hospital bed. I want to die in the ring."