Mike Tyson Says He Is Feeling '100 Percent' After Medical Emergency, Jokes About Upcoming Match Against Jake Paul

By:

May 28 2024, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Mike Tyson made it clear he's doing just fine after he suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26 — and he even made a hilarious joke in the process.

"Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, May 28, referring to his upcoming fight with Paul in July.

The pair will fight on July 20.

As OK! previously reported, Paul, 27, announced the match, will happen on July 20, in Texas, is still occurring.

“You love to make s--- up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson,” he wrote on X on May 27.

Mike Tyson said he's 'feeling 100 percent.'

The boxing legend was taken care of after his flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport from the Sunshine State.

The American Airlines flight was two hours delayed due to excessive heat in Miami, resulting in the plane being too hot. Before he boarded, Tyson was in the Admirals Club before being escorted to the gate at the original boarding time of 5:10 p.m. He later got on the American Airlines plane at 6:30 p.m.

The athlete retired in 2005.

“There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures,” the eyewitness told In Touch. “He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down.”

“He was in first class, but we were an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter,” the eyewitness continued. “She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

Jake Paul hasn't been boxing for that long.

Though Tyson himself didn't speak out immediately after, his rep said the athlete “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” in L.A.

“He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” they added, adding he's “doing great.”

