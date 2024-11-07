Mike Tyson Reveals He Threw Up 'Blood' and Feared He Was 'Dying' Before Postponing Jake Paul Fight

"A week and a half ago I was training and I was doing great," he recalled in a new Netflix documentary. "Then I started feeling tired. I was explaining to my trainer, I don't know what is wrong with me."

"Then coming here from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I knew I was on the floor. I was defecating tar," he continued. "I went to the hospital and they found I had an ulcer. It was two and a half inches, it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying. I asked the doctor whether I was going to die and she didn't say no. She said we have options though. That's when I got nervous. I just wanted to get out of that f-------- hospital bed. I don't want to die in a hospital bed. I want to die in the ring."