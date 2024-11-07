or
Mike Tyson Reveals He Threw Up 'Blood' and Feared He Was 'Dying' Before Postponing Jake Paul Fight

mike tyson health battle
Mike Tyson gave more details about his health scare, which occurred this past May.

Nov. 7 2024, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Mike Tyson is sharing more details about his health scare right before he was supposed to fight Jake Paul over the summer.

The boxing legend, 58, “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” in L.A., his rep previously said after he made headlines.

Mike Tyson said he was throwing up 'blood' in May.

"A week and a half ago I was training and I was doing great," he recalled in a new Netflix documentary. "Then I started feeling tired. I was explaining to my trainer, I don't know what is wrong with me."

"Then coming here from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I knew I was on the floor. I was defecating tar," he continued. "I went to the hospital and they found I had an ulcer. It was two and a half inches, it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying. I asked the doctor whether I was going to die and she didn't say no. She said we have options though. That's when I got nervous. I just wanted to get out of that f-------- hospital bed. I don't want to die in a hospital bed. I want to die in the ring."

Mike Tyson said he wants to 'die in the ring.'

Tyson was closely monitored, which is why he had to delay their original July fight date to November 15.

As OK! previously reported, Tyson spoke out a few days later, even making light of the situation.

"Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, May 28.

The fight will air on November 15.

The fight, which is being livestreamed on Netflix, could change depending on Tyson's scan. If doctors are worried about Tyson's health, then things could shift.

In the documentary, Paul revealed what was going through his head when Tyson's health issues occurred.

“When I received the news that he was out and not able to fight, I was just numb,” Paul said.

Jake Paul said he wasn't expecting for the fight to be postponed.

“I was just like, ‘f---...’ I'm the type of person who likes a schedule and likes to know what I’m doing. This just threw a wrench in all of that. There was nothing I could do, it was out of my control," he continued. “Nobody can tell Mike Tyson what to do, and if he wants to fight me, of course I’m going to say yes. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to fight one of the two most famous boxers to ever live – Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. I look at Mike Tyson as a killer, so I never really expected something like this.”

