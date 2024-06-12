Sad Split: Cincinnati Bengals Star Cody Ford and Fiancé Tianna Robillard Appear to Call Off Their Engagement
TikTok's favorite couple is seemingly going their separate ways.
On Wednesday, June 12, fans woke up to some upsetting news, as social media users speculated Cody Ford and his fiancé, Tianna Robillard, called it quits on their engagement — less than two months after the Cincinnati Bengals guard popped the question back in April.
While Ford nor Robillard have publicly confirmed their split, the brunette beauty unfollowed the professional athlete on social media and they have both removed all photos with each other from their respective Instagram accounts.
In Robillard's recent TikTok videos, she has also appeared to remove her engagement ring from her finger. She additionally continues to use Sabrina Carpenter's new song "Please Please Please" as frequent audio in her content lately — specifically the lyrics: "Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another / I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf-----."
Fans have flooded both Robillard and Ford’s social media accounts begging for answers regarding their potential split.
"[You're] scaring us where's the ring ?? Cody??? What's going on.." one fan questioned, as another admitted: "If they broke up I no longer believe in love."
"Wait she’s deleted literally every single picture of him off Instagram 😭. Even the engagement ones 😭. No I’m panicking bad," a third admirer expressed, while a fourth discovered, "her pinned TikToks of him are gone and also the TikTok of him paying for her Europe trip is gone brb while I cry 😭."
The pair had already been apart prior to their rumored split, as Robillard has been vacationing in Paris while Ford has been participating in a mandatory minicamp as part of his NFL pre-season requirements.
The sudden change in events comes as quite the surprise, considering Robillard and Ford were planning their future together as husband and wife less than two months ago.
The Bengals star and the fan-favorite influencer shared a glimpse inside their engagement on Sunday, April 21, after Ford asked for his then-girlfriend's hand in marriage the night before.
"I get to spend forever with you?! Best day of my life 🤍😭," Robillard captioned a video of the proposal at the time.
Ford also shared his own photos from the special evening, writing: "Forever 🤍♾️. I Love you so much T."
The engagement came within the same month of Ford and Robillard celebrating their second anniversary together.
In April 2023, Robillard poured her heart out to Ford as they marked their one-year milestone of dating.
"A year with you (April 15) ❤️🔥& what a wild ride it has been," she expressed last year. "There’s so much about you and the way you make me feel I want to scream to the world, but I think I’ll keep it between you and me. But for those wondering, just know I’ve never been happier, never felt so safe, and never felt more like I am right where I’m supposed to be. He’s it 🤍. As for you Cody Ford, I love you so much. So thankful for it all."