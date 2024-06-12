Sad Split: Cincinnati Bengals Star Cody Ford and Fiancé Tianna Robillard Appear to Call Off Their Engagement

While Ford nor Robillard have publicly confirmed their split, the brunette beauty unfollowed the professional athlete on social media and they have both removed all photos with each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

In Robillard's recent TikTok videos, she has also appeared to remove her engagement ring from her finger. She additionally continues to use Sabrina Carpenter's new song "Please Please Please" as frequent audio in her content lately — specifically the lyrics: "Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another / I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf-----."