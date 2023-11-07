James Brolin Was Celibate for 3 Years Before Marrying Barbra Streisand
James Brolin dropped a major bombshell about his life pre-Barbra Streisand.
During a rare joint interview with the music legend, 81, for CBS Mornings, The Amityville Horror actor, 83, admitted he was celibate for three years before marrying Streisand in July 1998.
"I had been — literally, it's a wild word — but I had been celibate for three years, saying, 'Who needs this?'" Brolin told Gayle King during the sit-down.
"You're not supposed to tell that," the Funny Girl star said to her husband while playfully slapping his knee.
"I had not had any interest in getting involved in a lousy situation," the Emmy winner explained of being solo for quite some time.
"After three years, that must have been a h--- of a night then?" King asked the longtime couple, which Brolin confirmed was "wild."
The Hello Dolly star has been busy promoting her new memoir, My Name Is Barbra, where she shockingly admitted she's officially retiring from her historic career.
"I want to live life. I want to get in my husband's truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us," she told the news anchor, 68. "Life is fun for me when they come over. They love playing with the dogs and we have fun. I haven't had much fun in my life, to tell you the truth. And I want to have more fun."
Streisand is a mother to her biological son, Jason, 56, whom she shares with ex-husband Elliott Gould, 85. For his part, Brolin has son, Jess, 51, daughter Molly, 36, and actor Josh Brolin, 55 — who has four kids of his own: Eden, 29, Trevor, 35, Westlyn, 5, and Chapel, 2.
"This is my legacy. I wrote my story. I don't have to do any more interviews after this," The Way We Were actress told King about exiting her illustrious career after multiple decades in the spotlight.
In the juicy tell-all, Streisand opened up about her former lovers like never before. "Listen, I didn't want to write about any of them!" the vocalist — who has dated the likes of athlete Andre Agassi and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau – admitted. "My editor said, 'You have to leave some blood on the page!"
When asked why she decided to sit down and write the book about her life, she revealed, "I want them to know the truth. I love truth. One of the reasons I wrote the book is to talk about the myths about me."