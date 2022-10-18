Meghan Markle Felt 'Objectified' & Reduced To Feeling Like A 'Bimbo' During Stint On 'Deal Or No Deal'

Meghan Markle is thinking about her time on Deal or No Deal when she was a briefcase girl in 2006. During the stint, the TV star, 41, admitted that she doesn't have the best memories when appearing on the game show.

"There was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty — and not necessarily about brains," the Duchess, who shares Lilibet and Archie with Prince Harry, recalled in the latest episode of her podcast, "Archetypes."

"When I look back at that time, I'll never forget this one detail — because moments before we'd get on stage, there was a woman who ran the show and she'd be there backstage, and I can still hear her. She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she'd go, 'Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'" she continued.