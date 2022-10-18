Gisele Bündchen Spends Quality Time With Her Daughter After Tom Brady Attends Wedding Solo

Though the pair hired divorce lawyers, pals aren't ruling out that they will reconcile. "This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage," the insider continued. "Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return."

Brady previously hinted that things weren't great at home.

"I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have," he stated.

"You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses," Brady continued. "'Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me.' It's life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can."