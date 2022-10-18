First Lady Jill Biden Scolded Staffers Over Tense Presidential Press Conference, Report Claims
First Lady Jill Biden isn’t afraid to stand up for her man!
According to a new report, published on Sunday, October 16, the FLOTUS had some harsh words for White House staffers earlier this year, reprimanding them for not cutting off a two-hour press conference in which her husband, President Joe Biden, was grilled on several topics, ranging from Covid-19 to the United States’ relations with Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine.
“She pointedly asked the group, which included the president, why nobody stepped in to stop it, according to a person who was in the room,” New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers recounted of the January 19 incident. “Where was the person, she demanded, who was supposed to end the news conference?”
Though then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki — who Jill reportedly vetted alongside her Commander-in-Chief hubby — allegedly signaled the president to end the conference, 46 continued taking questions.
Yet this isn’t the only instance in which Jill, who is notably protective of her famous husband, has seemingly taken an active role in Joe’s administration. Back in September, the first lady spoke about the uncertain future of her husband’s political career, revealing that they have yet to chat about whether he’ll make another bid for the White House in 2024.
"Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy, but I’m sure it’ll be a discussion,” she explained when asked about the upcoming presidential election during an early September Today appearance.
Despite describing their high-profile jobs as being “taxing,” Jill hinted that Joe should seemingly continue forth with his work.
“Look at all Joe has done,” she said during the sit-down. “He has kept true to what he said he would do. And, so, I think he just needs to keep going."
The New York Times previously reported on Jill’s reaction to January’s press conference.