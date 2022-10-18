First Lady Jill Biden Scolded Staffers Over Tense Presidential Press Conference, Report Claims

First Lady Jill Biden isn’t afraid to stand up for her man!

According to a new report, published on Sunday, October 16, the FLOTUS had some harsh words for White House staffers earlier this year, reprimanding them for not cutting off a two-hour press conference in which her husband, President Joe Biden, was grilled on several topics, ranging from Covid-19 to the United States’ relations with Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine.

“She pointedly asked the group, which included the president, why nobody stepped in to stop it, according to a person who was in the room,” New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers recounted of the January 19 incident. “Where was the person, she demanded, who was supposed to end the news conference?”